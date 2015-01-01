पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:जंक्शन-टाउन मंडी में 50 हजार क्विंटल धान की आवक, व्यापारी नमी बताकर नहीं लगा रहे भाव

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 दिनों से काश्तकार कर रहे बोली लगने का इंतजार, सुखाने के लिए सुबह-शाम पलट रहे धान

जंक्शन व टाउन अनाज मंडियों में धान के ढेर लगे हैं। 15 दिनों से किसान धान बिकने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन नमी ज्यादा होने का हवाला देकर कोई व्यापारी खरीदने को तैयार नहीं है। दीपावली की छुटिट्यों के चलते पिछले 5 दिनों से बोली भी नहीं हो रही। इस कारण दोनों मंडियों में 50 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान पिड़ों पर पड़ा है। किसान सुबह-शाम धान को पलटते हुए अपनी किस्मत को कोस रहे हैं।

एक तरफ तो लागत के अनुसार पर्याप्त दाम नहीं मिल रहे और दूसरी तरफ व्यापारी नमी ज्यादा बताकर बोली ही नहीं लगा रहे है। रही-सही कसर छुटि्टयों ने पूरी कर दी। दर्जनों किसान 2 और 3 नवंबर को जंक्शन अनाज मंडी में इसी उम्मीद के साथ धान लेकर आए थे कि दीपावली पर्व पर मजदूरों को उपज बेचकर भुगतान कर देंगे और त्योहार पर खुद भी खरीददारी कर लेंगे। दीपावली बीते तीन दिन हो गए हैं, लेकिन अब तक मंडी में पड़ी सभी ढेरियों की बोली ही नहीं लगी।

किसानों की सबसे बड़ी पीड़ा है कि धान नहीं बिकने के कारण खेती का कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है, वहीं मंडी में ठहरने पर प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों रुपए चाय व भोजन के लग रहे हैं। दीपावली का त्योहार भी घर में रहकर नहीं मना पाए। कई बार व्यापारी बोली के रूप में खानापूर्ति करने के लिए आते हैं और नमी ज्यादा होने का बोलकर चले जाते हैं।

हनुमानगढ़ जंक्शन और टाउन मंडियों में प्रतिदिन औसत 8 हजार क्विंटल की हो रही आवक

जंक्शन व टाउन मंडी में प्रतिदिन औसत 8 हजार क्विंटल धान की आवक हो रही है। इन दिनों सर्वाधिक मूछल धान की आवक हो रही है। किसानों के अनुसार व्यापारी 18 प्रतिशत से अधिक नमी का धान नहीं खरीदते। कई बार घरों में धान सुखाकर लाते हैं, लेकिन व्यापारी बिना मशीन से जांचे ही बोल देते हैं कि नमी ज्यादा है। जंक्शन मंडी में आए किसानों ने बताया कि वे 2 व 3 तारीख से लगातार पिड़ों में धान को सूखा रहे हैं। बिल्कुल धान सूख चुका है, लेकिन व्यापारी बोली नहीं लगा रहे। अब आवक इतनी ज्यादा हो गई है कि व्यापारी दाम भी बहुत कम लगा रहे हैं। ऐसे में काश्तकारों को बड़ा आर्थिक नुकसान हो रहा है। किसानों की पीड़ा सुनने वाला भी कोई नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें