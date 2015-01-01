पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहले की तरह मिलेगा पानी:31 दिसंबर तक इंदिरा गांधी नहर में चलेगा 7750 क्यूसेक, 17 दिन बाद किसानों को मिलेगा सिंचाई पानी

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीबीएमबी की टेक्निकल कमेटी की हुई बैठक, भाखड़ा गंग कैनाल सहित नोहर सिद्धमुख परियोजना के लिए पानी का शेयर तय हुआ

भाखड़ा ब्यास मैनेजमेंट बोर्ड की टेक्निकल कमेटी की बैठक बुधवार को वीसी के जरिए हुई। इसमें राजस्थान का प्रतिनिधित्व जल संसाधन उत्तर जोन हनुमानगढ़ के मुख्य अभियंता विनोद मित्तल ने किया। बैठक में सबसे पहले भाखड़ा एवं पौंग बांधों के जलस्तर पर चर्चा की गई। इसके बाद 17 से 31 दिसंबर के लिए राजस्थान की नहरों के लिए पानी का शेयर तय कर जनवरी में दोबारा रिव्यू करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

बैठक में इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना सहित भाखड़ा प्रणाली गंग कैनाल व हरियाणा के माध्यम से नोहर सिद्धमुख परियोजना के लिए मिलने वाले पानी की वर्तमान रेगुलेशन के अनुसार डिमांड की गई। इसमें 17 से 31 दिसंबर तक इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना को 7750 क्यूसेक , भाखड़ा प्रणाली को 1200 क्यूसेक, गंग कैनाल को 1700 क्यूसेक और नोहर सिद्धमुख परियोजना को 500 क्यूसेक पानी मिलेगा।

तय मात्रा के अनुसार सभी वितरिकाओं में वर्तमान रेगुलेशन के अनुसार ही किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी मिलेगा। जानकारी के अनुसार आईजीएनपी के प्रथम चरण की नहरों को 3 में से 1 ग्रुप में पानी चलाया जा रहा है। इससे किसानों को 17 दिन बाद सिंचाई पानी उपलब्ध हो रहा है। अब 31 दिसंबर तक भी इसी रेगुलेशन के अनुसार पानी मिलता रहेगा।

सिंचाई विभाग के अफसरों ने नोहर सिद्धमुख परियोजना के लिए हिस्से के अनुसार पानी देने का उठाया मुद्दा

बीबीएमबी टेक्निकल कमेटी के बैठक में जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने नोहर सिद्धमुख परियोजना को वाया हरियाणा से मिलने वाले पानी का पर्याप्त हिस्सा उपलब्ध करवाने का मुद्दा उठाया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कई बार तय शेयर से कम पानी मिलता है इस कारण रेगुलेशन के अनुसार वितरिकाओं में पानी वितरण में समस्या आ जाती है और किसानों को पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पाता। इससे कई किसानों की बारियां भी प्रभावित होती हैं। ऐसे में बीबीएमबी कमेटी की बैठक में जो हिस्सा तय हुआ है उसके अनुसार ही सिंचाई पानी दिया जाए ताकि यहां के किसानों को सिंचाई पानी को लेकर दिक्कतें ना झेलनी पड़े।

बर्फ नहीं पिघलने से बांधों में पानी की आवक में सुधार नहीं
भाखड़ा व पौंग बांध के कैचमेंट एरिया में मावठ नहीं होने के कारण तक बर्फ पिघलनी शुरू नहीं हुई है। इस कारण दोनों बांधों में पानी की आवक बहुत कम मात्र में हो रही है। ऐसे में दोनों डैमों का जलस्तर निरंतर घट रहा है। विभागीय अधिकारियों के अनुसार अब तक पानी की आवक से अधिक निकासी हो रही है। आवक में भी कोई सुधार की उम्मीद नहीं है। इस कारण तय वर्तमान रेगुलेशन के अनुसार भी आगे पानी दिया जाएगा। जनवरी में दोबारा रिव्यू किया जाएगा। अगर आवक में बढ़ोतरी होगी तो उसी हिसाब से पानी की डिमांड की जाएगी।

रासलाना वितरिका की टेल तक सिंचाई पानी नहीं मिलने से अनशन पर बैठे हैं किसान

रासलाना वितरिका संघर्ष समिति टेल के बैनर तले टेल तक पूरा सिंचाई पानी देने सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर रायिसंहपुरा माइनर पर चल रहा आमरण अनशन 17 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। बुधवार को बैठक में समिति ने निर्णय लिया कि रेगुलेशन कमेटी की बैठक में रासलाना वितरिका में सी ग्रुप का रेगुलेशन रिपीट नहीं किया गया तो आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा। अनशन पर बैठे तीन किसानों को मंगलवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था।

छुट्टी मिलने पर उन्होंने पुन: अनशन शुरू कर दिया। भारतीय किसान संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रतापसिंह सुड्डा ने पहुंचकर आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। संघर्ष समिति ने विधायक चाचाण की ओर से समस्याओं के संबंध में किए जा रहे प्रयासों की सराहना की। समिति के अध्यक्ष कृष्ण सहारण ने बताया कि पानी नहीं मिलने तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। वहीं पूर्व विधायक अभिषेक मटोरिया ने धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों से दूरभाष पर समस्या के संबंध में अवगत कराया। उधर, प्रशासन ने 17 दिसंबर को रेगुलेशन कमेटी की बैठक बुलाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें