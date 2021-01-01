पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:धोखाधड़ी कर भूखंड व नकदी हड़पने के पांच मामलों में आरोपी नामजद

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
धोखाधड़ी कर भूखंड और नकदी हड़पने के पांच अलग-अलग मामलों में जंक्शन पुलिस ने सोमवार को आरोपियों को नामजद किया। महेंद्र कुमार पुत्र सही राम निवासी चक 10 एचएमएच करतारपुर कॉलोनी ने पुलिस को बताया कि बलवंत सिंह पुत्र जोगेंद्र सिंह, बलवंत सिंह पुत्र अमरजीत सिंह, जोगेंद्र सिंह पुत्र चानण सिंह, कुलविंद्र कौर पत्नी बलवंत पुत्र जोगेंद्र सिंह निवासी सुरेशिया ने एकराय होकर उससे धोखाधड़ी कर 8 लाख 34250 रुपए हड़प लिए। वहीं महमूद अख्तर पुत्र जयमल खां निवासी वार्ड 2 नई खुंजा जंक्शन ने पुलिस को बताया कि अयूब खां पुत्र फतेह मोहम्मद निवासी वार्ड 2 नई खुंजा एवं 2 अन्यों ने फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार कर उसके भूखंड को हड़पना चाहता है।

इसके अलावा डिंपल पुत्री प्रकाशचंद शर्मा निवासी लक्ष्मीनगर वार्ड 48 जंक्शन ने पुलिस को बताया कि भगतसिंह चौक स्थित अपना व्यापार लक्ष्मी टावर के संचालक राहुल देव सोनी पुत्र सुरेंद्र कुमार निवासी इंद्रा कॉलोनी टाउन ने नौकरी का झांसा देकर खुद को रजिस्टर्ड फाइनेंस कंपनी का मालिक बताकर डेढ़ माह तक अपने कार्यालय में बुलाकर काम करवाया और नौकरी देने के नाम पर छल किया।

वहीं चक 10 एचएमएच अमरपुरा थेड़ी रोही में हाल टाइम्स कॉलेज के पास वार्ड 2 में रहने वाली ज्योति पत्नी सुखवीर सिंह ने बलवंत सिंह, उसके पिता जोगेंद्र सिंह, बलवंत पुत्र अमरजीत, कुलविंद्र कौर निवासी सुरेशिया पर एकराय होकर धोखाधड़ी कर 15 लाख 82476 रुपए का गबन कर लिया।

वहीं सावित्री देवी पत्नी रामनिवास शर्मा निवासी जंक्शन ने पुलिस को बताया कि आशा किरण पत्नी कैलाशचंद्र शर्मा निवासी हुड़को कॉलोनी जंक्शन वगैरह कुल 7 एवं अन्य आरोपियों ने फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार कर उसके पति का खरीद शुदा भूखंड हड़पने की नीयत से भूखंड का बयनामा खुद के नाम से करवा लिया।

