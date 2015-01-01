पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाजसेवा:आनंदम प्रोजेक्ट शुरू: टाउन राजकीय कॉलेज में मेंटर लगाए, विद्यार्थियों को समाजसेवा के लिए करेंगे प्रेरित

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रोजेक्ट के तहत लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होगी, मूल अंकों में 100 अंक जुड़ेंगे

विद्यार्थियों को सामाजिक सरोकारों के प्रति संवेदनशील बनाने के लिए सरकारी कॉलेजों में आनंदम प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। टाउन स्थित राजकीय नेहरु मेमोरियल कॉलेज में सत्र 2020-21 में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष एवं स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्ध के सभी नियमित एवं स्वयंपाठी यानी 4 हजार से अधिक विद्यार्थी लाभांवित होंगे। ख़ास बात यह है कि सत्र 2021-22 में स्नातक प्रथम, द्वितीय व स्नातकोत्तर और 2022-23 से सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए यह अनिवार्य विषय के रूप में लागू होगा। कॉलेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार यह विषय पूरी तरह से क्रेडिट (आकलन) विषय है जो 100 अंकों का रहेगा।

इसके विषय के प्राप्तांक एवं इसके आधार पर प्राप्त ग्रेड दोनों को यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा दी जाने वाली अंकतालिका में दर्शाया जाएगा और इसके प्राप्तांकों को कुल प्राप्तांकों में जोड़ा जाएगा। विदित रहे कि आनंदम विषय के लिए विद्यार्थी से किसी तरह की कोई लिखित परीक्षा नहीं ली जाएगी। विद्यार्थियों को खुद के द्वारा किए गए अच्छे कार्यों का ब्यौरा एक डायरी में लिखना होगा और सामाजिक कार्यों की एक प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट अपने परीक्षा केंद्र पर जमा करवानी होगी।

8-10 विद्यार्थियों का समूह बनेगा, हर कक्षा का होगा एक मेंटर, 30 मिनट का पीरियड होगा, डायरी चेक की जाएगी

कॉलेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत हर कक्षा के लिए 1 मेंटर नियुक्त किया गया है। कॉलेज के टाइमटेबल में 30 मिनट का कालांश भी निर्धारित किया गया है जिसमें मेंटर विद्यार्थियों की डायरी चेक करेंगे। मेंटर ही 8-10 विद्यार्थियों का ग्रुप बनाकर उन्हें किसी परियोजना का चयन करवाकर समाज हित में कार्य करने के लिए प्रोत्साहन देंगे और उनकी दैनिक डायरी का अवलोकन करेंगे।

छात्रों को डायरी में समाज सेवा से जुड़े अपने अच्छे कार्यों को लिखना होगा
इस कार्यक्रम में छात्रों को किसी कार्य के लिए निर्देशित नहीं किया जाएगा। बल्कि, वे अपने अंदर की भावना के अनुसार कार्य करेंगे, फिर चाहे पर्यावरण संरक्षण हो, अनाथालय हो, पढ़ना, खेलना-कूदना, सामाजिक सेवा करना, बिजली व पानी बचाना, प्लास्टिक का कचरा जलाने से रोकना, बुजुर्गों और जरूरतमंदों की सहायता करना आदि गतिविधियां शामिल हैं। विद्यार्थी अपने सेवा कार्यों को अपनी दैनिक डायरी में इंद्राज करेंगे। इसके बाद कॉलेज प्रबंधन उस कार्य की जांच करेगा कि वास्तव में छात्र ने वो कार्य किया था या नहीं।

नव प्रवेशित विद्यार्थियों के समूह बनाकर मेंटर नियुक्त किए गए
वर्तमान में जो शिक्षा प्रणाली चल रही है उसमें विद्यार्थी सिर्फ डिग्री प्राप्त करने के लिए ही शिक्षा लेता है। आनंदम प्रोजेक्ट का उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाई के साथ साथ सामाजिक सरोकारों के प्रति संवेदनशील बनाने और समाज हित में कार्य करने के लिए प्रेरित करना है। इस सत्र में जो विद्यार्थी कॉलेज में प्रवेश ले चुके हैं उन्हें समूहों में बांटा गया है। प्रत्येक समूह के लिए एक लेक्चरर को मेंटर भी नियुक्त किया गया है, जो विद्यार्थियों का मार्गदर्शन करेंगे।
डॉ. एनएस भांभू, प्राचार्य, राजकीय एनएम कॉलेज।

