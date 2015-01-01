पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:वेतन कटौती के विरोध में कर्मियों ने गिरफ्तारी दी राज्य सरकार की सद‌्‌बुद्धि के लिए यज्ञ किया

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
वेतन कटौती व अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ की विभिन्न समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने के विरोध में बुधवार को कर्मचारियों ने सरकार की सद्बुद्धि के लिए हवन यज्ञ कर गिरफ्तारियां दी। संयुक्त कर्मचारी संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रभान ज्याणी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना में ड्यूटी दे रहे राज्य कर्मचारियों की वेतन कटौती कर अन्याय किया है।

कर्मचारियों को प्रोत्साहन देने के स्थान पर प्रतिमाह 1 से 2 दिवस का वेतन काट कर अलोकतांत्रिक निर्णय लिया है। राज्य सरकार एक वर्ष में प्रत्येक कर्मचारी व अधिकारी से प्रतिमाह एक से दो दिवस की वेतन कटौती कर, समर्पित अवकाश का नकद भुगतान रोककर, जनवरी 2020 से जुलाई 2021 तक महंगाई भत्ता को स्थगित कर, दिवाली बोनस की घोषणा नहीं करने तथा माह मार्च 2020 का 16 दिवस का वेतन रोककर कोविड-19 के नाम पर प्रत्येक अधिकारी व कर्मचारी से लगभग डेढ़ से दो लाख रुपए वसूल करना चाहती है, जिसे किसी भी हालत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

राजस्थान पटवार संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र निम्मीवाल ने राज्य सरकार वेतन कटौती आदेश को तुरंत वापस लेने की मांग की है। सुदर्शन आर्य, चंद्रभान ज्याणी, जयसिंह, जोगिंद्र सिंह, अमरसिंह, अशोक कुमार, प्रकाश, सुभाष जांगिड़, सतपाल, बंसी लाल राजावत, वीरेंद्र पारीक, अनिल बिश्नोई, मनोहरलाल बंसल, ओमप्रकाश, राजेंद्र, जगन सिंह, बलविंद्र सिंह, कश्मीरीलाल, गुलाब सिंह, मनीराम, ओमप्रकाश आदि ने गिरफ्तारी दी।

