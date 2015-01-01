पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बीबीएमबी तकनीकी कमेटी की बैठक आज; जनवरी में भी 17 दिन से सिंचाई पानी मिलना तय

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • मावठ के अभाव में कैचमेंट ऐरिया में नहीं पिघल रही बर्फ, भाखड़ा-पौंग बांध का जल स्तर घट रहा, आवक से ज्यादा हो रही पानी की निकासी

भाखड़ा व पौंग डैम के कैचमेंट एरिया में मावठ नहीं होने से बांधों का जल स्तर लगातार घट रहा है। ऐसे में इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना के प्रथम चरण में जनवरी माह में भी रेगुलेशन यथावत रहने के आसार है। जनवरी माह के लिए पानी का निर्धारण बुधवार को भाखड़ा ब्यास प्रबंधन बोर्ड (बीबीएमबी) की टेक्नीकल कमेटी की बैठक में किया जाएगा।

हालांकि जनवरी में बांधों में पानी की आवक में सुधार की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना के प्रथम चरण की नहरों को तीन में से एक ग्रुप में चलाया जा रहा है। यानी किसानों को 17 दिन बाद सिंचाई के लिए पानी उपलब्ध हो रहा है। दिसंबर में आवक बढ़ने की संभावना थी, लेकिन अभी तक बर्फ पिघलनी शुरू नहीं हुई है।

पानी की आवक से ज्यादा निकासी होने के कारण बांधों का जल स्तर लगातार कम हो रहा है। मंगलवार को भाखड़ा बांध का जल स्तर 1622.04 फीट था, जबकि पानी की आवक 6 हजार 895 क्यूसेक व निकासी 16 हजार 128 क्यूसेक हो रही थी। पौंग बांध का लेवल घटकर 1350.32 फीट पर पहुंच गया। मंगलवार को पानी की आवक महज 2130 क्यूसेक हो रही थी, जबकि निकासी 10 हजार 681 क्यूसेक थी। ऐसे में जनवरी में भी आईजीएनपी की नहरें तीन में एक ग्रुप में चलाकर किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी उपलब्ध करवाए जाने के आसार है।

असर; फरवरी और मार्च में ज्यादा पानी की होगी आवश्यकता, पूरा पानी नहीं मिला तो फसलों को होगा नुकसान

रबी सीजन के लिए इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना के किसानों को सिंचाई पानी की 7 बारी देना तय किया गया था। 7 मार्च तक को रेगुलेशन समाप्त हो जाएगा। अगर जनवरी में बांधों में पानी की आवक नहीं बढ़ी तो फसलों को नुकसान होगा। किसानों के अनुसार फरवरी व मार्च में गेहूं की फसल को ज्यादा सिंचाई पानी की जरूरत रहती है। मार्च में तापमान भी बढ़ता है और 7 मार्च के बाद सिंचाई नहीं हुई तो गेहूं की फसल प्रभावित होगी। सबसे बड़ी समस्या यह है कि इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना क्षेत्र में ट्यूबवैलों का पानी भी उपयुक्त नहीं है। ऐसे में किसान नहरी पानी पर ही निर्भर है। इसलिए किसान मार्च में पर्याप्त पानी देने की मांग करने लगे हैं। भाखड़ा ब्यास मैनेजमेंट बोर्ड टेक्नीकल कमेटी की बुधवार को होने वाली बैठक में राजस्थान का प्रतिनिधित्व जल संसाधन उत्तर जोन हनुमानगढ़ के चीफ इंजीनियर विनोद मित्तल करेंगे। इसमें जनवरी माह में राजस्थान को मिलने वाले पानी का शेयर निर्धारित किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार बैठक में इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना, भाखड़ा प्रणाली, नोहर-सिद्धमुख परियोजना व गंग कैनाल के लिए पानी का हिस्सा तय होगा। राजस्थान की नहरों में वर्तमान में तय रेगुलेशन के अनुसार पानी की डिमांड की जाएगी। इसके अलावा बांधों के जल स्तर और पानी की आवक-निकासी पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

अभी तक भाखड़ा व पौंग बांध में पानी की आवक में सुधार नहीं हुआ है। मावठ का असर जनवरी में आने की उम्मीद है। तय रेगुलेशन के अनुसार ही किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा।
विनोद मित्तल, चीफ इंजीनियर, जल संसाधन, उत्तर जोन, हनुमानगढ़

