रेल बजट में हनुमानगढ़:नई पटरियां बिछाने के लिए शुरुआती काम के लिए दिया बजट गोगामेड़ी को आदर्श स्टेशन और वाशिंग लाइन की अनदेखी

हनुमानगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • रेल पटरियां बदलने से बढ़ सकेगी ट्रेनों की स्पीड

रेल बजट में इस वर्ष जिले को कोई नया प्रोजेक्ट नहीं मिला है। पहले से चल रहे नई रेल पटरियां बिछाने के काम पर ही रेलवे ने फोकस किया है। खास बात है कि हनुमानगढ़ जिले का गोगामेड़ी स्टेशन आदर्श स्टेशन के रुप में विकसित करने की योजना की अनदेखी की गई है।

इस बार इस योजना के लिए बजट आबंटित नहीं हुआ है। इस वहीं भटिंडा से हनुमानगढ़ तक पुराने रेलवे ट्रैक की पटरियां बदले जाने का काम पहले से ही चल रहा है जिसके लिए इस वर्ष भी बजट प्रस्तावित किया है। यह काम पूरा होने के बाद इस ट्रैक पर ट्रेनों की स्पीड बढ़ाई जा सकेगी। खास बात है कि यात्री सुविधाओं के विस्तार के खर्च में कटौती करते हुए रेल बजट इस बार पूरी तरह से इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर को मजबूत करने वाला है।

रेल बजट में इस बार राजस्थान में कार्यरत उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे जोन को इस साल 3 हजार 972 करोड़ रुपए का बजट दिया गया है। इसमें सर्वाधिक पैसा 260 करोड़ रुपए नई रेल लाइन बिछाने पर खर्च किया जाएगा। यात्री सुविधाओं में होने वाले खर्च में कटौती कर दी गई है। पिछले साल से 13.50 करोड़ रुपए कम खर्च किए जाएंगे। मौजूदा रेलवे इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को बेहतर बनाने के लिए होने वाले आमान परिवर्तन, दोहरीकरण व यातायात सुविधाओं में सुधार व विस्तार के लिए भी फंड में भारी कटौती की गई है।

दरअसल, तीन दिन पहले आम बजट पेश होने के बाद संसद में रेलवे ने अपना हिसाब-किताब पेश किया। इसमें जोन वार बजट आवंटन का ब्यौरा दिया गया है। उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे जोन को वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में कुल 4 हजार 864 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए थे। इस बार यह 891 करोड़ रुपए कम दिए गए हैं।

बजट में की गई हनुमानगढ़ क्षेत्र से जुड़ी प्रमुख घोषणाएं
1.सूरतपुरा-हनुमानगढ़-श्रीगंगानगर (240.95 किमी) के 543.61 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट में इस वर्ष 10 करोड़ प्रस्तावित किए
2.भटिंडा-सूरतगढ़ ट्रैक पर समपार फाटक संख्या 70 टी के बदले 4 लेन वाला ऊपरी सड़क पुल के लिए 1 हजार रुपए
3.रेल पथ नवीनीकरण में भटिंडा-हनुमानगढ़ (62.430 किमी) के लिए 62.91 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए है
4.भटिंडा-सूरतगढ़ (11.617) के लिए 2.30 करोड़ रुपए
5.हनुमानगढ़-सूरतगढ़ (10.982 किमी) के लिए 1.9 करोड़ रुपए
6.हनुमानगढ़-सूरतगढ़ (31.4.4 किमी) के लिए 31.73 करोड़
7.सूरतगढ़-भटिंडा रेल यार्ड के ढांचे में परिवर्तन के तहत (141 किमी) केंद्रीय पैनल, बहुआयामी रंगीन प्रकाश सिग्नल, ब्लाक प्रमाणन आदि कार्यों के लिए 43.15.करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट के लिए इस वर्ष 1 हजार रुपए
8.हनुमानगढ़, सूरतपुरा और सरूपसर श्रीगंगानगर खंडों में ऑप्टिक फाइबर केबल नेटवर्क (291 किमी) के लिए 1 हजार रुपए ही दिए गए हैं। वहीं गोगामेड़ी, श्रीविजयनगर, श्रीकरणपुर और महेंद्रगढ़ स्टेशन को 5.7. करोड़ की लागत से आदर्श स्टेशन के रुप में विकसित करने की योजना में महज 1 हजार रुपए प्रस्तावित किए हैं।

लंबे समय से की जा रही हनुमानगढ़ में वाशिंग लाइन की मांग
जंक्शन रेलवे स्टेशन पर पिछले काफी समय से वाशिंग लाइन बनाए जाने की मांग की जा रही है। इसको लेकर रेल बजट में कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है। हालांकि रेलवे की ओर से इसके लिए भूमि का नाप-जोख किया जा चुका है। वहीं जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी इसको लेकर केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री से डिमांड कर प्रोजेक्ट स्वीकृत कराने के दावे किए थे।

