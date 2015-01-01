पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जब्ती:नगर परिषद ने टाउन सब्जी मंडी में दुकानों के आगे से रेहड़ियां हटवाई

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
नगरपरिषद टीम की ओर से मंगलवार को टाउन सब्जी मंडी में दुकानों और खोखों के आगे लगी रेहडिय़ों को हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। दुकानों के आगे रेहडिय़ां लगाने वाले सब्जी विक्रेताओं को नियमानुसार सामान जब्त किए जाने की कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई। मुख्य स्वच्छता निरीक्षक प्रेमलता पुरी एवं स्वच्छता निरीक्षक जगदीश सि राव ने टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर लकड़ी के खोखों के आगे सड़क सीमा में रेहड़ी लगाकर बैठे सब्जी विक्रेताओं का सामान अंदर रखवाया। वहीं रेहडिय़ां हटाने को कहा ताकि यातायात बाधित नहीं हो। यहां बता दें कि परिषद की ओर से हाल ही में इस रोड का निर्माण कराया गया है। सड़क निर्माण के दौरान परिषद प्रशासन ने खोखों को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए रेहडिय़ां नहीं हटाने पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी थी। वहीं कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखकर नजूल भूमि की डिमांड की थी ताकि सब्जी विक्रेताओं को वहां पर शिफ्ट किया जा सके। इस बीच परिषद टीम ने दोबारा निरीक्षण किया तो खोखा धारक खोखे के भीतर रखकर सब्जी बेचने की बजाए रेहड़ी लगाकर सब्जी बेचते मिले।

