माैसम:प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़ में सर्द हवाओं से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, न्यूनतम तापमान गिरकर 2.5 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में बुधवार काे श्रीगंगानगर सबसे अधिक ठंडा रहा। रात का पारा जमाव बिंदु की ओर है। न्यूनतम तापमान गत दिन से 6.4 डिग्री गिरकर 2.5 डिग्री आ गया है। जबकि दिन का तापमान भी प्रदेश में सबसे कम 13.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। वहीं हनुमानगढ़ में भी सुबह से लेकर रात तक ठंडी हवाओं ने ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी।

माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें ने आगामी दाे तीन दिनाें में काेहरे व ठंड का प्रभाव रहने तथा शीत लहर चलने का अलर्ट जारी किया है। क्षेत्र में सुबह दस बजे तक घना काेहरा छाया रहा तथा आसमान से ओस बरसी। इस कारण घने काेहरे में घराें से निकले लाेगाें काे पहने कपड़े भी भीग गए। हाथ पैर सुन्न करने वाली ठंड हाेने के कारण सुबह-सुबह लाेग अलाव जलाकर तापते नजर आए।

सुबह आठ बजे तक जिला मुख्यालय पर पहुंचने वाली बसें भी एक से डेढ़ घंटा देरी से पहुंचीं। रात में ठंड से बचाव के लिए आमजन काे रूम हीटराें का उपयाेग करना पड़ा। दिनभर ठंड का प्रभाव बना रहने के कारण बच्चे व बुजुर्ग घराें में गर्म कपड़ाें में ही दुबके रहे। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 13.4 व न्यूनतम तापमान 2.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। सुबह के समय हवा में नमी 100 व शाम काे 67 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई।

