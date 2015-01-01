पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतराज चुनाव:उपप्रमुख चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग, संगरिया में उपप्रधान पद भी हारी कांग्रेस, हनुमानगढ़ में बागी को मनाने से 2 वोट की बढ़त मिली

  • पीलीबंगा मेें निर्विरोध उपप्रधान चुनी गई कैलाश देवी, रावतसर में भाजपा और भादरा में माकपा ने बनाया अपना उपप्रधान

जिला परिषद में उपप्रमुख और पंचायत समितियों में उपप्रधान के चुनाव के साथ शुक्रवार को पंचायतराज चुनाव संपन्न हो गए। उपप्रमुख पद पर कांग्रेस के मुकेश सहारण निर्वाचित हुए। खास बात है कि उपप्रमुख चुनाव में भी कांग्रेस को क्रॉस वोटिंग के कारण 2 वोट कम मिले।

जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस के पास पार्टी के 19 और माकपा के 2 सदस्यों के समर्थन सहित 21 वोट थे जबकि भाजपा के 8 सदस्य ही जीते थे। इसके बावजूद उपप्रमुख के चुनाव में कांग्रेस को 19 और भाजपा को 10 वोट मिले। वहीं प्रधान की तरह हनुमानगढ़, नोहर, टिब्बी और पीलीबंगा में कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुए। रावतसर में भाजपा, संगरिया में निर्दलीय भाजपा समर्थित और भादरा उपप्रधान का पद भी माकपा की झोली में गया। हनुमानगढ़ में कांग्रेस की सावित्री देवी, टिब्बी में रमेश कुमार, नोहर में रामकुमार सैनी, पीलीबंगा में कैलाश देवी, संगरिया में निर्दलीय भाजपा समर्थित कमला देवी, रावतसर में भाजपा की ममता और भादरा में माकपा के बलवान फगोड़िया उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुए। खास बात है कि संगरिया में उपप्रधान पद को लेकर भी खींचतान की स्थिति रही।

बागियों की ओर से कांग्रेस का खेल बिगाड़ने के कारण विधायक गुरदीप शाहपीनी निर्दलीय को समर्थन देकर भाजपा समर्थित उपप्रधान बनाने में सफल रहे। वहीं हनुमानगढ़ में प्रधान पद को लेकर पहले बागी होकर कांग्रेस से ही पर्चा भरने फिर सिंबल नहीं होने के कारण नामांकन खारिज होने के बाद कांग्रेस खेमे में वापस लौटने वाली सावित्री देवी उपप्रधान चुनी गई। मतदान से पहले 2 सदस्यों के पार्टी खेमे में वापस लौटने का नतीजा यह रहा कि पार्टी को प्रधान के मुकाबले उपप्रधान चुनाव में बढ़त मिली। सावित्री देवी 16 वोट लेकर उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुईं जबकि प्रधान इंद्रा जाखड़ को 14 वोट मिले थे।

हनुमानगढ़ सावित्री देवी, कांग्रेस, वोट मिले- 16

पंचायत समिति उपप्रधान के पद पर 9 मतों के अंतर से कांग्रेस की सावित्री देवी चुनी गईं। सावित्री देवी को 16 मत मिले जबकि भाजपा के महावीर को 7 वोट मिले।

रावतसर ममता भिडासरा, भाजपा, वोट मिले- 9

रावतसर पंचायत समिति में प्रधान के बाद उपप्रधान पद भी भाजपा की झोली में गया। इसमें ममता 3 मतों के अंतर से उपप्रधान चुनी गईं। ममता को 9 व प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस को 6 वोट मिले।

टिब्बी रमेश कुमार, कांग्रेस, वोट मिले-12

कांग्रेस के रमेश कुमार टिब्बी पंचायत समिति के उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुए। रमेश कुमार ने 7 मतों के अंतर से निर्दलीय सुखविंद्र कौर को पराजित किया। रमेश को 12 और सुखविंद्र को 5 वोट मिले।

