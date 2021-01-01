पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशान जनता को मिलेगी राहत:2.80 करोड़ से राजीव चौक से अग्रसेन चौक तक होगा रोड़ का निर्माण, काम शरू

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जंक्शन स्थित राजीव चौक से अग्रसेन चौक तक सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा बनाई जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क का शुभारंभ मंगलवार को विधायक चौ. विनोद कुमार, नगरपरिषद सभापति गणेश राज बंसल व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने संयुक्त रूप से किया।

एसबीआई बैंक तक सीसी रोड बनेगी और उससे आगे कारपेट रोड बनाई जाएगी। इस पर 2 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए की लागत आएगी। विधायक चौधरी विनोद कुमार ने पीडीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को निर्माण में पूरी गुणवत्ता बरतने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि उच्च गुणवत्ता की सामग्री लगाई जाए ताकि वर्षों तक रोड टूटे न।

उन्होंने कहा कि रोड के निर्माण से राहगीरों को सुविधा होगी। इस अवसर पर पार्षद सुमित रणवां, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष व पार्षद तरुण विजय, पार्षद अब्दुल हाफिज, पार्षद नंदू गुर्जर, मनोज बड़सीवाल, रणजीत, जगदीप विक्की, मुश्ताक टाक, सोनू मीणा, पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसई गुरनाम सिंह, जोरा कस्वां, महेंद्र यादव, शबीर मोहम्मद, कनिष्ठ अभियंता श्रवण भुकर, सहायक अभियंता शशांक शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा, तब मिला बजट

जंक्शन स्थित राजीव चौक से अग्रसेन चौक तक सड़क बदहाल होने से लोग बेहद परेशान थे। ऐसे में भास्कर ने लगातार इस मुद्दे को उठाया। इससे शहर के कई संगठन भी जुड़े। इसके बाद सड़क के लिए बजट मिला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser