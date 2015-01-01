पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

15 मई के बाद होंगी बोर्ड परीक्षाएं:कोरोना इफ़ेक्ट; शिक्षा विभाग ने बदला परीक्षा पैटर्न दिसंबर में होने वाली अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं भी रद्द होंगी

हनुमानगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वार्षिक परीक्षा के आधार पर विद्यार्थी क्लास में प्रोमोट होंगे, 15 मई के बाद होंगी बोर्ड परीक्षाएं

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण और मौजूदा हालात को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने इस सत्र के लिए नई व्यवस्था शुरू की है। ख़ास बात यह है कि इस बार परीक्षा पैटर्न में भी बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। ऐसे में सरकारी स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत 1 लाख 75 हजार से अधिक विद्यार्थी प्रभावित होंगे। वहीं कोविड-19 के के कारण स्कूल एजुकेशन में इस बार दिसंबर माह में होने वाली अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं भी रद्द कर दी गई हैं।

आमतौर पर दिसंबर में स्कूली बच्चों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं होती थीं, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते 31 दिसंबर तक स्कूल बंद हैं। स्कूल कब खुलेंगे, ये फिलहाल तय नहीं है। इसीलिए मौजूदा हालात को देखते शिक्षा विभाग ने यह निर्णय लिया है वार्षिक परीक्षा के आधार पर ही विद्यार्थियों को अगली क्लास में प्रमोट किया जाएगा। अन्य परीक्षाएं विभाग की ओर से निर्धारित समयावधि में कराई जाएंगी। इस संबंध में माध्यमिक शिक्षा राजस्थान ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए स्कूलों में पढ़ाई और परीक्षा की गाइडलाइन भी जारी की है।

परीक्षा में ऑब्जेक्टिव क्वेश्चन होंगे, निबंधात्मक प्रश्नों की संख्या भी कम हुई

शिक्षा सत्र 2020-21 में बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के एग्जाम पेपर में ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप क्वेश्चन भी शामिल किए जाएंगे। अति लघुत्तरात्मक, लघुत्तरात्मक और निबंधात्मक प्रश्नों में आंतरिक चयन का विकल्प दिया जाएगा। इस बार निबंधात्मक प्रश्नों की संख्या कम होगी। स्टूडेंट्स को परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए पैटर्न के मुताबिक मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र 15 जनवरी के बाद उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। .

होमवर्क बुक में किए गए कार्य के आधार पर होगा आंतरिक मूल्यांकन: शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी गाइडलाइन में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक वार्षिक परीक्षा के 80% अंक लिखित परीक्षा के लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं। जबकि 20% आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के अंक इस बार होमवर्क बुक में किए गए कार्य के आधार पर मिलेंगे। होमवर्क बुक परीक्षा से पहले संबंधित स्कूल में स्टूडेंट्स को जमा करानी होगी। वहीं माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने भी बोर्ड कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम को संक्षिप्त किया है। परीक्षाएं इसी संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर होंगी।

प्रैक्टिकल विषयों के लिए लैब आ सकते हैं विद्यार्थी: कक्षा 11-12वीं के जिन विषयों में प्रायोगिक परीक्षा का प्रावधान है। उन विषयों के विद्यार्थी अपनी जिज्ञासा समाधान के लिए स्कूल की लैब में आकर प्रायोगिक अभ्यास कर सकेंगे। विद्यार्थी को 2 घंटे का समय उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। विषय के निर्धारित पाठ्यक्रम में से 10 प्रायोगिक कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। संस्था प्रधान को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी होगी। गैर सरकारी स्कूलों में भी गृहकार्य, प्रायोगिक अभ्यास कार्य, परीक्षा योजना तथा पेपर पैटर्न इसी आधार पर रहेगा।

कक्षा 1 से 8वीं तक परीक्षा पैटर्न भी बदला; आंतरिक मूल्यांकन में मिलेंगे 40 प्रतिशत अंक

  • कक्षा 1 व 2 के स्टूडेंट्स को गतिविधि आधारित कार्य पुस्तिका उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। शिक्षक और अभिभावक की सहायता से स्टूडेंट्स इन कार्य पुस्तिका को पूरा करेंगे। इन कार्य पुस्तिका के आधार पर ही कक्षा 1 और 2 के स्टूडेंट्स की कक्षोन्नति की जाएगी।
  • कक्षा 3 से 5 तक के विद्यार्थियों का कक्षोन्नति आधार योगात्मक आकलन रहेगा। इनमें में 50% अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के 10% अंक मौखिक परीक्षा और 40% अंक लिखित परीक्षा के होंगे। इसी आधार पर 5वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों की बोर्ड परीक्षा होगी।
  • कक्षा 6 से 8 में कक्षोन्नति का आधार वार्षिक परीक्षा ही रहेगा। 40% अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के होंगे। जो कि कार्यपुस्तिका, गृह कार्य और पोर्टफोलियो पर आधारित होंगे। बाकी बचे 60% में से 10% अंक मौखिक परीक्षा और 50% अंक लिखित परीक्षा के रहेंगे। 8वीं कक्षा के लिए बोर्ड परीक्षा होगी। वार्षिक परीक्षा संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार ली जाएगी।

इस गाइडलाइन से जिले के लाखों विद्यार्थियों को लाभ मिलेगा-एडीईओ
कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए स्कूलों में पढ़ाई और परीक्षा के लिए गाइडलाइन तय की है। इससे जिले के लाखों विद्यार्थियों को लाभ मिलेगा। बच्चों को अब सेल्फ स्टडी पर भी फोकस करना होगा तभी इस बार वे अच्छा रिजल्ट निकल पाएंगे। संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार ही परीक्षाएं आयोजित होंगी। -रणवीर शर्मा, एडीईओ, माध्यमिक।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें