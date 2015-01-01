पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना का कहर- जिलेभर में 46 नए मरीज टाउन-संगरिया के दो संक्रमितों की हुई मौत

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने 30 मिनट में बिना मास्क 16 जनों से 500-500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला

जिले में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण एक बार फिर विकराल रूप ले रहा है। मंगलवार जिले में 46 नए पॉजिटिव रोगी मिले वहीं जिला अस्पताल में दो रोगियों की मौत हो गई। इसमें एक 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला टाउन के सेक्टर तीन की रहने वाली थी जबकि दूसरा 60 वर्षीय रोगी संगरिया का रहने वाला था। मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग आंकड़े छिपा रहा

है। मौत के आंकड़ों के साथ ही पॉजिटिव और एक्टिव रोगियों की सही जानकारी नहीं दी जा रही है। इस बीच कोरोना रोगियों की बढ़ती संख्या ने कोरोना ने शासन -प्रशासन के साथ आम जनता की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। चिंताजनक बात है कि कोरोना के विकराल होने के बाद भी अधिकांश लोग इसे हल्के में ले रहे हैं। शहर में अस्पताल हो या बस स्टैंड, बाजार से लेकर सरकारी कार्यालयों में लोग बिना मास्क घूमते नजर आ रहे हैं।

जिला अस्पताल का हाल; यहां भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं

इस बीच कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर पुलिस प्रशासन और परिषद टीम ने जिला मुख्यालय पर मंगलवार शाम को बाजार में कार्रवाई की। चिंताजनक बात है कि महज 30 मिनट में 16 लाेग बिना मास्क पकड़े गए। जंक्शन पुलिस ने 11 लोगों को बिना मास्क होने पर चालान कर 500-500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अवहेलना करने पर 3 चालान किए गए। इसी तरह टाउन में पुलिस ने पांच लोगों के बिना मास्क होने पर चालान कर जुर्माना वसूल किया।

शादी-विवाह व भीड़-भाड़ के इलाकों का निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश

कोरोना कोर कमेटी की बैठक मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में हुई। इसमें कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन ने संबंधित अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि वे शादी विवाह व भीड़-भाड़ के इलाकों का निरीक्षण कराएं। साथ ही कलेक्टर ने जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस विभाग को सरकार के दिशा निर्देशों को कड़ाई से लागू कराने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन ने चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों को कोरोना सैंपल बढ़ाने के आदेश दिए। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान को उच्च स्तर पर जारी रखने के साथ लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाए। साथ ही उन्होंने अधिकारियों को लोगों से शादी में भीड़ एकत्रित ना करने की अपील करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने उपखंड स्तर पर कोरोना की समस्याएं निगरानी कर नियमित बैठक कर समीक्षा करने व सैंपल बढ़ाने के भी आदेश दिए।

