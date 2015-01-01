पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:जिला अस्पताल में दो दिन से कोरोना जांच मशीन खराब, 1800 लोगों को रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना जांच की व्यवस्था पटरी से उतरती नजर आ रही है। टाउन स्थित राजकीय अस्पताल में कोरोना सैंपल की जांच करने के लिए हाल ही में लगाई गई आरटी-पीसीआर मशीन पिछले दो दिनों से खराब पड़ी है। ऐसे में अब सैंपल बीकानेर भेजे जा रहे हैं। अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार 10 दिसंबर को मशीन ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था। इसके बाद 11 और 12 दिसंबर तक मशीन ठीक नहीं हुई थी।

विभाग के अनुसार इन दो दिनों में 1800 सैंपल बीकानेर भेजे गए हैं। इसकी सूचना विभाग को दे दी गई थी, लेकिन अभी तक इंजीनियर इसे ठीक करने नहीं पहुंचा है। वहीं आमजन अब रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। लोगों को समय पर कोरोना जांच की रिपोर्ट ही नहीं मिल पा रही है। बड़ी बात यह है कि अगर कोई कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगी है तो उसे इस बात की सूचना भी नहीं दे पा रहे और ऐसे में कोरोना क्वारेंटीन के निर्देशों की पालना भी नहीं हो पा रही है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार अभी तक मुख्यालय से कोई सूचना नहीं है कि इंजीनियर कब इस मशीन को ठीक करने आएगा।

जल्द आएंगी दो मशीनें: पीएमओ

पीएमओ डॉ. एमपी शर्मा का कहना है कि मशीन खराब होने के कारण दो दिन से कोरोना के सैंपल बीकानेर जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं। इस संबंध में उच्चाधिकारियों को सूचित कर दिया है। जल्द ही इस मशीन की जगह दो मशीनें नई आ जाएंगी। इस स्थिति में अगर एक मशीन खराब हुई, तो बैकअप के तौर पर दूसरी मशीन से जांच होती रहेगी।

