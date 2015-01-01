पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दौरा:हनुमानगढ़ आए डिस्कॉम एमडी अविनाश सिंघवी, बिजली बिल से जुड़ी समस्याओं को लेकर अफसरों को दिए निर्देश

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर: ऑडिट में 5 साल लगे, आपकी कोताही है, अब उपभोक्ता पैसे क्यों दें ?
  • एमडी: ऑडिट 2 साल में ही होनी चाहिए कई बार देरी होती है, एसई से बात करेंगे

जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के एमडी अविनाश सिंघवी बुधवार को एक दिवसीय दौरे पर हनुमानगढ़ आए। यहां जिला मुख्यालय स्थित डिस्कॉम कार्यालय में जिले के सभी अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक ली। एमडी सिंघवी ने उपभोक्ताओं को आ रही समस्याओं का जल्द निराकरण करने सहित क्षेत्र में छीजत कम करने और रिकवरी करते हुए रेवेन्यू बढ़ाने के दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

वहीं उन्होंने सर्किल अधिकारियों के कार्य की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि हनुमानगढ़ में रेवेन्यू रिलाइजेशन भी अच्छा है और टीएनडी लॉसेज भी काफी स्तर पर ठीक है। प्रदेश में इस साल हनुमानगढ़ सर्किल सबसे कम लॉसेज वाला सर्किल होगा। वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि ऑडिट और एवरेज बिलों को लेकर उपभोक्ताओं की समस्याओं का जल्द से जल्द निराकरण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए विभाग की तरफ से कैंप भी लगाए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने विद्युत उपभोक्ताओं को दी जा रही सेवाओं को और बेहतर कैसे बनाया जाए इस पर भी अभियंताओं से विस्तार से विचार-विमर्श किया। इस बैठक डिस्कॉम के मुख्य अभियंता, सर्किल एसई, एक्सईएन, एईएन व जेईएन मौजूद थे। मीटिंग के बाद हुई प्रेस वार्ता आयोजित हुई जिसमें एमडी सिंघवी ने भास्कर रिपोर्टर के कई सवालों के जवाब भी दिए।

भास्कर ने पूछा-खराब मीटर नहीं बदले, एवरेज बिल दे रहे, एमडी बोले-जांच करवाएंगे, उपभोक्ताओं को 5% छूट दी जाएगी

सीधी बात अविनाश सिंघवी एमडी, जोधपुर डिस्कॉम

बिलों में ऑडिट की भारी भरकम राशि जुड़कर आई है। ऑडिट के नियम क्या है?
निश्चित तौर पर ऑडिट 2 वर्ष के अंदर निकाली जानी चाहिए। कई बार स्टाफ एवं विभागीय समस्याएं सामने आती हैं। नियम यही है कि जब ऑडिट होती है तो सहायक अभियंता से इस संबंध में बात की जाती है। इसके बाद उपभोक्ता को नोटिस दिया जाता है। नोटिस देने के बाद उपभोक्ता का पक्ष सुना जाता है और उसके बाद ही राशि ली जाती है।
ऐसा बिलकुल भी यहां नहीं हुआ है, ऑडिट निकालने के बाद सीधे बिल में राशि जोड़ दी गई और नोटिस तक नहीं दिए गए। उपभोक्ता जब बिल भरवाने गए तब उन्हें पता चला कि ऑडिट की राशि जोड़ी गई।
अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ है तो एसई साहब से इस बारे में बात की जाएगी। आगे से हम यह निश्चित करेंगे की ऑडिट है तो और उपभोक्ता से कोई राशि वसूली जानी है तो पहले उसकी डिटेल्स बनाकर उसे नोटिस भेजा जाएगा फिर उसका पक्ष सुना जाएगा।
नियम के अनुसार 2 वर्ष में ऑडिट होनी चाहिए, लेकिन 5 वर्ष लग गए। यह तो विभाग की लापरवाही है। क्या डिस्कॉम अब उपभोक्ताओं से ऑडिट का पैसा वसूलने की हक़दार है?
डिस्कॉम में लाखों उपभोक्ता है, कई बार लेन-देन आदि में कमी रह जाती है। इसीलिए ऑडिट होती है। कई बार उपभोक्ता तो कई बार डिस्कॉम की भी गलतियां निकलती हैं। अगर ऑडिट न हो तो डिस्कॉम में कई दिक्कतें आएंगी। ऑडिट एक तरह से जांच हैं कोई पेनल्टी नहीं है। अगर ऑडिट सही निकाली गई है तो उपभोक्ताओं से पैसा लिया जाएगा।
डिस्कॉम सेटलमेंट करवाने के नाम पर उपभोक्ताओं से फीस वसूलता है। अगर विभाग की गलती सामने आए तो उपभोक्ता को फीस वापस क्यों नहीं दी जाती। डिस्कॉम की गलती का खामियाजा उपभोक्ता क्यों भरे?
सेटलमेंट आपसी समझाइश की प्रक्रिया है। अगर फीस नहीं ली जाए तो असीमित केस आने शुरू हो जाएंगे। दरअसल, यह सभी चीजें नियामक तय करता है। अगर व्यवस्था में कुछ बदलाव हमें चाहिए तो नियामक को अवगत करवाया जा सकता है।
उपभोक्ताओं के खराब मीटर समय पर नहीं बदले जाते और उन्हें एवरेज बिल थमा दिया जाता है। नियम के अनुसार ऐसे केस में उपभोक्ता को 5% छूट मिलनी चाहिए। अभी तक किसी को भी छूट नहीं दी गई। ऐसा क्यों?
नियम के हिसाब से यह बिलकुल सही है कि उपभोक्ताओं को एवरेज बिल में 5% की छूट मिलनी चाहिए। हम सभी प्रकरणों की जांच करवा लेंगे और आगामी समय में 5% छूट देने के नियम को धरातल पर लाया जाएगा।
बिल में फ्यूल चार्ज लगाकर भेजे जा रहे हैं। कौनसे वर्ष का फ्यूल चार्ज कितना वसूला जा रहा है इस बार की जानकारी उपभोक्ता को क्यों नहीं दी जा रही?
फ्यूल चार्ज तो हर बिल में लगता है। जहां से बिजली खरीदी जाती है उसमें कोयले या पेट्रोल डीजल के रेट में फर्क आता है वह हर 3 महीने या क्वार्टर के घोषित होता है। अन्य देय चार्ज में फ्यूल सरचार्ज जुड़ता है लेकिन अब से उपभोक्ताओं को मोबाइल पर एसएमएस के जरिए एडिशनल फ्यूल चार्ज की जानकारी भेजे जाने का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।
मीटर टूटने या जलने के बाद उपभोक्ता विभाग के चक्कर काटता रहता है लेकिन समय पर मीटर चेंज नहीं होता? क्या पंजाब की तर्ज पर मीटरों की सुरक्षा नहीं हो सकती?
4-5 वर्ष पहले बिजली चोरी के केस बहुत ज्यादा थे इसलिए मीटर पोल पर लगवा दिए गए थे। अब ऐसे मामले बहुत कम हैं। आगामी दिनों में पंजाब की तर्ज पर ही मीटर व्यवस्थित बॉक्स में लगाने को लेकर अध्ययन कर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।
जिला मुख्यालय पर दो एफआरटी टीम की गाडिय़ां हैं लेकिन फिर भी बिजली व्यवस्था समय पर बहाल क्यों नहीं हो पाती?
पहले एफआरटी की गाडिय़ां कम थीं इसलिए समय लगता था। जहां भी ज़रुरत हैं वहां गाडिय़ां भेजी जा रही है। अगर समस्या का समाधान समय पर नहीं हो रहा है तो इसमें सुधार किया जाएगा।
शहर में गलियों व मोहल्लों के अंदर कई घरों के पास ट्रांसफॉर्मर लगे हैं। हादसों का खतरा हर समय बना रहता है। उन्हें शिफ्ट क्यों नहीं किया जाता?
कई साल पहले शहर के विकास के समय के साथ-साथ जरूरत के अनुसार ट्रांसफॉर्मर लगाए गए थे। जहां आमजन को खतरा है वहां कार्यवाही की जाएगी। आगामी दिनों में यह प्रयास रहेगा कि नई लाइन बिछाए जाने के समय ट्रांसफार्मर सुरक्षित जगह लगाया जाए ताकि दोबारा शिफ्ट करने की नौबत न आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें