पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नप बोर्ड की साधारण सभा की बैठक:शहर की समस्याओं से लेकर किसान आंदोलन के मुद्दे पर हुई चर्चा, 50 से अधिक पार्षद पहुंचे

हनुमानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विपक्ष: नियमों के मुताबिक दी जाए खांचा भूमि, गलत आबंटन में हमें दोषी नहीं बनाएं
  • सभापति: मैं डरपोक चेयरमैन नहींं, नप व शहर हित में नियमानुसार करेंगे नियमन

नगरपरिषद बोर्ड की शुक्रवार को हुई साधारण सभा की बैठक में सभी 30 एजेंडे पक्ष-विपक्ष के बीच मामूली नोक-झोंक के बीच पारित हो गए। ढाई घंटे तक चली बैठक में विपक्ष ने शहर की समस्याओं से संबंधित मुद्दे उठाए तो सत्तापक्ष ने किसान आंदोलन के मुद्दे पर केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार को जिम्मेदार बताते हुए भाजपा पार्षदों से बहस की।

खास बात है कि बैठक में अधिकांश जनप्रतिनिधि कोरोना गाइडलाइन भूल गए। यह स्थिति तब थी जबकि परिषद की ओर से सदन में मास्क भी बंटवाए गए लेकिन सभापति, उपसभापति सहित अधिकांश जनप्रतिनिधियों ने न मास्क पहना और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा। बैठक की शुरुआत में सभापति ने चुटकी लेते हुए नेता प्रतिपक्ष बनाए जाने पर बलराज सिंह दानेवालिया को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि उम्मीद है कि पार्टी आपको आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रत्याशी बनाए। इस पर सदन में शुरुआत में माहौल खुशनुमा हो गया। इसके बाद बलराज दानेवालिया ने एजेंडें की विस्तृत कॉपी नहीं दिए जाने पर विरोध जताया तो बचाव में आए सुमित रणवां ने कहा कि बैठक से पहले अंतिम दिन तक खांचा भूमि आबंटन और नामांतरणों को लेकर लोगों के आवेदन आए हैं जिस कारण यह संभव नहीं था।

महादेव भार्गव, राजेंद्र चौधरी ने कहा कि भूखंडों के आगे की खाली भू-पट्‌टी का आबंटन होना चाहिए। दाएं-बाएं की भूमि नहीं हो और इस मामले में उनको दोषी नहीं बनाया जाए इसलिए नियमों की पालना का ध्यान रखा जाए। सभापति बंसल ने कहा कि मैं डरपोक चेयरमैन नहीं हूं नियमों में रहते हुए खांचा भूमि दी जाएगी। तकनीकी और विधिक राय के लिए गठित 5 सदस्यीय कमेटी से संबंधित भूमि का सर्वे कराया जाएगा।

भास्कर लाइव: शहर के विकास से जुड़े 5 बड़े मुद्दों पर ढाई घंटे तक होती रही सत्ता और विपक्ष के बीच बहस, सभी 30 प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से पारित

1. खांचा भूमि के आवेदन पर पार्षद व्यक्तिगत टीका-टिप्पणी पर उतरे

बैठक की शुरुआत दिवंगत जनप्रतिनिधियों को श्रद्धांजलि के साथ मौन धारण से हुई। बैठक के आखिर में पार्षद सुरेंद्र गोंद और असलम टाक एक-दूसरे पर व्यक्तिगत टिप्पणी करने लगे तो सभापति ने बैठक के समापन की घोषणा की। दरअसल पार्षद असलम टाक ने सुरेंद्र गोंद की पत्नी संजोगता के नाम से खांचा भूमि के आवेदन पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराते हुए कहा कि अगर यह भूमि आबंटित की तो चौक छोटा हो जाएगा। वाल्मिकी मोहल्ला पहले से ही संकरा है इसलिए उनका इस पर विरोध है। वहीं जब असलम टाक ने गंदा पानी निकासी के लिए भूमि ठेका बढ़ाने की मांग उठाई तो सुरेंद्र गोंद ने विरोध किया। इसके बाद सुरेंद्र गोंद ने कहा कि आप तो भाजपा की गोद में चले गए थे। यह सुनते ही सभापति ने बैठक का समापन करने की घोषणा की।

2. निर्माण कार्यों की जांच के लिए लैब बनाने की मांग उठाई

पार्षद महादेव भार्गव ने कहा कि निर्माण कार्यों में गुणवत्ता जांच के लिए लैब बनाई जाए। इस पर सभापति ने कहा कि मैं खुद निर्माण कार्यों की समय-समय पर जांच कर रहा हूं और रही बात लैब की तो लैब पीडब्ल्यूडी में बनी हुई है वहां सारे काम सही होते हैं क्या? भार्गव ने गंदा पानी निकासी के लिए भूमि ठेके पर लेने के मुद्दे पर सुझाव दिया कि घग्घर में दोनों साइड परिषद अगर भूमि 15-15 बीघा भूमि खरीद उसे गहरा कर दे तो हर वर्ष ठेका के नाम पर परिषद के खर्च होने वाले लाखों रुपए बच सकते हैं। इस पर सभापति ने कहा कि जेडा बोले ओही कुंडा खोले। भार्गव से कहा कि जमीन देख लो परिषद खरीद लेगी।

3. जिला क्लब में स्वीमिंग पूल व बार बनेगा, अतिरिक्त भूमि आबंटन

जिला क्लब में स्वीमिंग पूल, बार सहित अन्य निर्माण के लिए पीछे पड़ी खाली भूमि आबंटित करने,जंक्शन में अंबेडकर चौक से नई मंडी की तरफ सड़क के सेंटर से 50 मीटर छोड़ते हुए 7.5 फुट अतिरिक्त भूमि को खांचा भूमि में आबंटित करने, पत्रकारों को आबंटित 10 भूखंडों की पुष्टि के अलावा आबंटित भूमियों के आबंटियों की ओर से प्रयोजन की शर्तें पूरी नहीं करने पर आबंटन निरस्त करने एवं पूर्व में निरस्त आबंटन की पुष्टि, आदर्श शिक्षण प्रबंध कार्यकारिणी समिति को भूमि आबंटन, 15 नए ऑटो टीपर खरीदने मास्टर प्लान में संशोधन, टाउन में परिषद के बंद पड़े अस्पताल को दोबारा शुरु करने, विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों और पार्कों के नामकरण सहित सभी प्रस्ताव पारित किए गए।

4. खाद्य सुरक्षा पात्रों के नाम हटा दिए, सभापति बोले-आपकी ही सरकार है, पोर्टल खुलवाओ

पार्षद सुनील अमलानी ने कहा कि शहर में नशे से ग्रस्त युवाओं के कारण बढ़ रही चोरियों के मद्देनजर परिषद की ओर से नशामुक्ति के लिए भी प्रयास किए जाएं। महादेव भार्गव ने नशे से ग्रस्त बेरोजगार युवाओं को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए कुटीर उद्योगों की ट्रेनिंग देने की बात कहते हुए एक लाख रुपए का सहयोग खुद देने की बात कही जिस पर सभापति ने 5 लाख रुपए का सहयोग देने की घोषणा की।

गुरदीप चहल ने खाद्य सुरक्षा सर्वे शिक्षित और जिम्मेदार कर्मचारियों से कराने की बात कही। भाजपा पार्षद प्रदीप ऐरी ने कहा कि खाद्य सुरक्षा से पात्र लोगों के नाम हटा दिए गए। पिछले 8 माह से लोग परेशान हैं जिस पर सभापति ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि केंद्र में आपकी सरकार है बंद पोर्टल खुलवाओ। इस पर सभी हंसने लगे।

रेखा भार्गव ने कहा कि वार्ड 44 में सामुदायिक भवन बनाया जाए। गुरदीप बब्बी ने कहा कि गांधीनगर से बाजार आवाजाही के लिए एफओबी बनाया जाए जिस पर सभापति ने कहा कि यह प्रपोजल रुडिस्को में भेजा है अगर मंजूरी नहीं मिली तो परिषद बनाएगी। मनोज सैनी ने कहा कि सड़कों पर अनावश्यक स्पीड ब्रेकर नहीं लगाए जाएं। इससे सर्वाइकल रोगियों को परेशानी हो रही है। पार्षद स्वर्ण सिंह ने सीवरेज ब्लॉकेज की समस्या का मुद्दा उठाया।

5. पुरानी पालिका की जगह बने मार्केट एवं आबादी क्षेत्र में टैक्सी स्टैंड बनाने का विरोध

बलराज दानेवालिया ने कहा कि परिषद के स्थाई आय के स्त्रोत के लिए पुरानी पालिका की भूमि पर मार्केट के साथ भूमिगत पार्किंग बनाई जानी चाहिए। नीलामी के बाद भूमि तो आगामी 10 वर्ष बाद बचेगी नहीं जिस पर कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने कहा कि भूमि तो 4 वर्ष बाद ही नहीं बचेगी। जिला क्लब में बार बनाने के लिए भूमि के निर्णय का पार्षद महादेव भार्गव ने विरोध किया।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर निजी वाहनों की पार्किंग सुविधा के लिए टैक्सी स्टैंड के लिए भूमि चिन्हित करने के प्रस्ताव पर भाजपा पार्षदों ने कहा कि यह स्टैंड आबादी भूमि से दूर होना चाहिए। इस पर सभापति ने कहा कि बाइपास पर हिसारिया अस्पताल के पास खाली भूमि पर टैक्सी स्टैंड बनाया जाएगा। दानेवालिया ने कहा पशुपालकों को शहर से बाहर भूमि आबंटित कर बसाया जाए। ​​​​​​​

उलझे पार्षद; गुमशुदा फाइलों में नामांतरण को लेकर एक-दूसरे पर आरोप

गुमशुदा फाइलों में आवेदकों के आवेदन एवं साक्ष्यों के आधार पर नामांतरण के मुद्दे पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष बलराज दानेवालिया, महादेव भार्गव आदि ने यह कहते हुए विरोध किया कि परिषद की फाइलें चोरी होने व गुम होने के बाद से जो मामले कोर्ट में विचाराधीन हैं उनमें उनकी कोई सहमति नहीं है।

इस पर उपसभापति अनिल खीचड़, राजेंद्र शर्मा गोनू, सुरेंद्र गोंद और सुमित रणवां ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि वर्षों से परेशान लोगों की इस समस्या को लेकर भाजपा पार्षदों के नाम के साथ विरोध दर्ज किया जाए। सभापति ने कहा कि परिषद ने इस संबंध में कोई एफआईआर आज तक दर्ज नहीं कराई।

अगर किसी ने निजी तौर पर कराया है तो वह अलग मुद्दा है। ऐसे में जो भी बोलना है खुलकर बोलो। इस पर सुमित रिणवां और अनिल खीचड़ ने पूर्व मंत्री के पुत्र का नाम लिए बिना चुटकी लेते हुए कि जो वार्ड पार्षद तक नहीं बना उसके कहने पर यह कर रहे हो। इस पर महादेव भार्गव ने कहा कि हम तो यही चाहते हैं नियमों से काम हो और किसी की मनमानी नहीं हो। सभापति ने कहा कि सरकार के मार्गदर्शन और तकनीकी राय के बाद ही नामांतरण करेंगे।

सत्तापक्ष की मनमानी, पहली बार पार्षदों को एजेंडा की विस्तृत कॉपी तक नहीं दी
सत्तापक्ष की ओर से मनमानी की जा रही है। पहली बार पार्षदों को एजेंडा की विस्तृत कॉपी तक नहीं दी गई। बिना पूरक बजट के निर्माण कार्यों सहित विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर भाजपा के सभी 16 पार्षदों ने डीएलबी निदेशक और आयुक्त को लिखित में विरोध दर्ज कराया है।
बलराज सिंह दानेवालिया, नेता प्रतिपक्ष

बहुमत से पारित किए प्रस्ताव, एजेंडा पढ़कर सुनाए विरोध था तो मतविभाजन पर सहमत क्यों नहीं हुए

सभी प्रस्ताव बहुमत से पारित किए गए हैं। सारे एजेंडा विस्तृत रुप से पढ़कर सुनाए गए ऐसे में कॉपी देने की कहां जरूरत थी। खांचा भूमि सहित अन्य एजेंडा पर विरोध था तो मतविभाजन के लिए हाथ खड़े कराने को कहा था जिस पर विपक्षी सहमत नहीं हुए। किसी तरह की मनमानी का आरोप बेबुनियाद है।
गणेशराज बंसल, सभापति, नगर परिषद



ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser