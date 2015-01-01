पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत:625 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण, 5 करोड़ 45 लाख 60 हजार 722 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय स्थित कोर्ट परिसर में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत आयोजित हुई। इस दौरान कई वर्षों से लंबित चले आ रहे मनी रिकवरी केस, एनआई एक्ट केस, एमएसीटी केस, पारिवारिक प्रकरणों, वैवाहिक प्रकरणों आदि प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष सूर्यप्रकाश काकड़ा ने बताया कि लोक अदालत में 625 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया और 5 करोड़ 45 लाख 60 हजार 722 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए गए। सचिव विजय प्रकाश सोनी ने बताया कि किस प्रकार क्लाइंट को लोक अदालत के माध्यम से लाभ मिलता है।

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने प्रकरण के निस्तारण में अधिवक्ताओं की भूमिका के बारे में भी बताया। बार संघ सुनील परिहार ने भी अधिक से अधिक लोगों को लोक अदालत का लाभ उठाने एवं लोक अदालत में उपस्थित बैंक अधिकारीगण से अधिक से अधिक प्रीलिटिगेशन मामले निस्तारित करने की अपील की।

इस मौके पर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष सूर्यप्रकाश काकड़ा, सचिव विजयप्रकाश सोनी, सेवानिवृत्त जिला न्यायाधीश अमरचंद सिंघल, अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश डॉ. सत्यपाल वर्मा, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट आशा चौधरी, एसीजेएम रमेश ढ़ालिया, एमजेएम अनुभूति मिश्रा, अति न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट राधिका सिंह चारण सहित अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

न्यायालय परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष एडीजे-2 पवनकुमार वर्मा की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के लिए नोहर मुख्यालय के लिए एडीजे-2 पवनकुमार वर्मा, एडीजे-1 पुखराज गहलोत, एसीजेएम नरेंद्रकुमार खत्री, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट विजयश्री रावत की अध्यक्षता में 4 बैंचो का गठन किया गया। इस माैके पर आमजन, बैंक स्टाफ व अधिवक्ताओं को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के महत्व के बारे में बताते हुए एडीजे वर्मा ने इसका ज्यादा से ज्यादा फायदा उठाने की बात कही।

साथ ही अपने मुकदमों को राजीनामा से निपटाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। एडीजे वर्मा ने बताया कि नोहर न्याय क्षेत्र के चारों न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों जैसे दांडिक शमनीय अपराध, एनआई एक्ट, बैंक रिकवरी, प्री-लिटीगेशन, सिविल मुकदमे, बिजली, पानी, बीएसएनएल तथा पारिवारिक प्रकरणों के कुल 533 प्रकरणों को रखा गया। इसमें से कुल 75 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण लोक अदालत की भावना से करवाया गया। इस दाैरान कुल 22 लाख 10 हजार 868 रुपए के अवाॅर्ड पारित किए गए। इस मौके पर न्यायिक अधिकारियों के अलावा बार संघ के अधिवक्ता, न्यायिक कर्मचारी व आमजन माैजूद थे।

