पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खेती:कम खर्च के चलते कच्चे सिंघाड़े की खेती की तरफ रुझान, दूसरे जिलों में भी डिमांड

हनुमानगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 बीघा से शुरू हुई बिजाई 20 बीघा में फैली

जिला मुख्यालय पर होने वाले कच्चे सिंघाड़े की डिमांड इन दिनों आस-पास की मंडियों सहित दूसरे जिलों में भी बढ़ने लगी है। मांग बढ़ने के कारण अब सिंघाड़े की खेती के प्रति किसानों का रुझान भी बढ़ने लगा है। आधा हेक्टेयर यानी 2 बीघा से शुरू हुई सिंघाड़े की खेती का क्षेत्रफल अब 20 बीघा पर पहुंच गया है। औषधी के रूप में इस्तेमाल होने से काश्तकारों के लिए भी सिंघाड़े की खेती फायदेमंद साबित हो रही है।

फिल्हाल यहां सिंघाड़े की खेती उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले किसान ही कर रहे हैं। हालांकि काश्तकारों की पीड़ा है कि उन्हें सरकार की तरफ से कोई प्रोत्साहन नहीं दिया जा रहा। स्थानीय काश्तकारों की रुचि नहीं हैं। अथक मेहनत के बाद सिंघाड़े की फसल तैयार होती है। इस कारण वर्षों से सिंघाड़े की खेती करने वाले किसान ही पीढ़ी-दर-पीढ़ी इसको आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

टाउन के नजदीक सिंघाड़े की खेती करने वाले किसान रामभूल कश्यप बताते हैं कि उनके पिता जग्गू राम करीब 50 साल पहले हनुमानगढ़ आए और शुरूआत में 2 बीघा में सिंघाड़े की खेती करना शुरू किया। समझ पकड़ने के बाद वे भी पिता के साथ खेती के कार्य में हाथ बंटाने लगे। फिर स्वयं सिंघाड़े की खेती करने लगे। अब उनके बेटे भी इसी खेती के कार्य में लगे हुए हैं। यानी तीन पीढ़ियों से उनका परिवार जमीन आधे हिस्से पर लेकर सिंघाड़े की खेती कर रहा है। डिमांड बढ़ने पर वे एरिया भी बढ़ाते रहे। अब 9 बीघा जमीन में सिंघाड़े की खेती कर रहे हैं। अब कई दूसरे परिवार भी सिंघाड़े की खेती से जुड़ गए हैं।

गंदा पानी एकत्रित होते ही जल जाते हैं पौधे, ट्यूबवैल का पानी कर रहे इस्तेमाल

किसान रामभूल व सोनू कश्यप बताते हैं कि लोगों की धारणा है कि सिंघाड़ा शहर के गंदे पानी में होता है। गंदा पानी खेत में प्रवेश करते हुए पौधे जल जाते हैं। नहर या ट्यूबवैल के पानी से ही फसल तैयार होती है। जून में वे खेत तैयार कर देते हैं। जुलाई में खेतों में पानी भरने के बाद धान की तरह ही सिंघाड़े की पौध लगाते हैं। पौधे बड़े होने के बाद पानी दिखाई नहीं देता। ऐसे में आम लोग सिंघाड़े की खेती देखते हैं तो उन्हें लगता है कि खेतों में गंदा पानी भरा हुआ है। वे खेत में सिंघाड़े तोड़कर ट्यूबवैल के पानी से पूरी तरह साफ करते हैं। इसके बाद ही बाजार में बिक्री के लिए भेजते हैं।

सितंबर में शुरू होती है पैदावार, उसी समय ही मिलते हैं ज्यादा दाम: धान की तरह ही सिंघाड़े की पौध लगाई जाती है। पौध लगाने का कार्य जुलाई में होता है। सितंबर में सिंघाड़ा तैयार हो जाता है। किसान हाथों-हाथ ही बाजार में बिक्री शुरू कर देते हैं। रामभूल कश्यप बताते हैं कि आज उनकी पहचान रामभूल सिंघाड़े वाले के रूप में बन चुकी है। सितंबर में व अक्टूबर में दाम 80 रुपए प्रति किलो तक रहते हैं। इसके बाद दाम घटने शुरू हो जाते हैं। दिसंबर तक उत्पादन भी कम हो जाता है और भाव भी 30 से 40 रुपए प्रति किलो रह जाते हैं। 6 माह की इस फसल से 50 से 60 हजार रुपए प्रति बीघा की आय हो जाती है। कभी भाव ज्यादा रहते हैं तो आय भी बढ़ जाती है। दिसंबर में खेतों से पानी निकालकर गेहूं की बिजाई कर देते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें