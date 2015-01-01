पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्थाई पार्किंग:आज से दीपावली तक मुख्य बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों की एंट्री बंद,टाउन और जंक्शन में वाहनों के लिए बनाई गई अस्थाई पार्किंग ताकि त्योहार में नहीं हो कोई व्यवधान

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व के दृष्टिगत टाउन व जंक्शन के मुख्य बाजारों में यातायात व्यवस्था को सुचारू बनाए रखने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से रुट चार्ट बनाया गया है। इसके तहत मुख्य बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों का 12 से 14 नवंबर तक प्रवेश निषेध रहेगा। ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज अनिल चिंदा ने बताया कि दीपावली पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में क्षेत्र के मुख्य बाजारों में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुचारू बनाए रखने के लिए एसपी के निर्देशानुसार टाउन व जंक्शन में चौपहिया व दुपहिया वाहनों से अव्यवस्था नहीं हो इसलिए बाजार में आवागमन प्रतिबंधित करते हुए पार्किंग पॉइंट बनाए गए हैं।

जंक्शन में भगत सिंह चौक से रेलवे स्टेशन, भगत सिंह चौक से बस स्टैंड पर चौपहिया वाहनों का निषेध करते हुए गुरुवार से शनिवार तक चौपहिया वाहनों के लिए अस्थाई रूप से संगरिया रोड पर सरकारी स्कूल के पास, कुमार पेट्रोल पंप के पीछे व पुराने नगरपालिका उपकार्यालय की जगह पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। वहीं टाउन में ट्रैफिक थाना के पीछे नगरपरिषद के नवनिर्मित पार्किंग स्थल, पंचायत समिति के पास

चौपहिया व दुपहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। धनतेरस और दीपावली के दिन बाजारों में आमजन की ज्यादा आवाजाही रहती है। इसीके दृष्टिगत टाउन व जंक्शन के मुख्य बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों का आवागमन निषेध किया गया है। टीआई अनिल चिंदा ने आवागमन को सुचारु बनाए रखने के लिए आमजन से ट्रैफिक पुलिस का सहयोग करने की अपील की है।

