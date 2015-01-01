पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का विरोध:किसान संगठनों ने 6 घंटे फ्री करवाए टोल प्लाजा 20 लाख का नुकसान, कल कलेक्ट्रेट का घेराव

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वक्ता बोले- जब तक केंद्र कानून वापस नहीं लेगा जारी रहेगा आंदोलन

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर किसानों का विरोध बढ़ता जा रहा है। शनिवार को विभिन्न किसान संगठनों ने जिले के 5 टोल नाकों पर प्रदर्शन किया। 6 घंटे तक सभी टोल प्लाजे फ्री करवाए गए। रावतसर रोड पर कोहला, पल्लू, पीलीबंगा-रावतसर रोड पर देवनगर के पास, पीलीबंगा रोड पर डबलीराठान के पास स्थित टोल नाके फ्री करवाए।

टोल कर्मियों ने भी किसानों का समर्थन करते हुए टोल फ्री का विरोध नहीं किया। सुबह 10 से लगभग 4 बजे तक सभी टोल प्लाजे फ्री रहे। इस दौरान किसानों ने प्रदर्शन कर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारे लगाए। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के तत्वावधान में किसानों व मजदूरों ने 4 घंटे जंक्शन स्थित रिलायंस स्मार्ट बंद करवाया। यहां भी स्मार्ट संचालकों ने किसी प्रकार का विरोध नहीं किया।

सोमवार को किसान कलेक्ट्रेट का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। किसान मजदूर सघर्ष समिति की ओर से सिंगारा सिंह संधा, गुरुद्वारा गुरनानकसर प्रेमनगर के प्रधान बलकारण सिंह ढिल्लों के नेतृत्व में रावतसर हाइवे पर कोहला स्थित टोल नाका फ्री करवाया गया। इस दौरान किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया और धरना लगाया।

किसान नेता रविंद्र चाहर, सुरेंद्र बेनीवाल, रामविलास, प्रकाश रोझ कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार तीनों काले कानून वापस नहीं लेगी तब तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। सोमवार को सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे धरना लगाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर हिम्मत सिंह, हैप्पी, टेक सिंह, मलकीत सिंह, स्वीर्णदीप सिंह, सुरजाराम, गुरमीत सिंह चंदड़ा, गुरलाल सिंह, लाभ सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, भगवान सिंह खुड़ी सैकड़ों किसान मौजूद रहे। डबलीराठान टोल प्लाजा पर भी किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया।

किसान सभा व सीटू ने रिलायंस मॉल का घेराव कर 4 घंटे लगाया धरना

किसान समन्वय संघर्ष समिति के आह्वान पर सेंट्रल ऑफ ट्रेड यूनियन केंद्र सीटू व किसान सभा की ओर से जंक्शन स्थित रिलायंस मॉल का घेराव कर 4 घंटे धरना लगाया। इस दौरान मॉल नहीं खुलने दिया। यह पहली बार हुआ जब जिले में किसी निजी कंपनी के प्रतिष्ठान पर प्रदर्शन कर विरोध दर्ज करवाया गया। इस मौके पर हुई सभा में सीटू के जिला महासचिव शेर सिंह शाक्य ने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार अंबानी व अडाणी को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए किसानों पर काले कानून थोप रही है। किसान, मजदूर व व्यापारी तीन महीने से विरोध कर रहे हैं, लेकिन सरकार सुनवाई नहीं कर रही। 17 दिनों से दिल्ली में किसान बैठे हैं, फिर भी सरकार अनदेखी कर रही है।

अखिल भारतीय खेत मजदूर यूनियन के राज्य कमेटी सदस्य रघुवीर सिंह वर्मा ने कहा कि देश का अन्नदाता इन काले कानूनों के खिलाफ लगातार संघर्षरत है। केंद्र सरकार आंदोलन को कुचलने का प्रयास कर रही है। इस मौके पर सीटू जिला सह सचिव बहादुरसिंह चौहान, मलकीत सिंह, श्रमिक नेता अमीर खान, बीज प्लांट के अध्यक्ष बसंत सिंह, सेंट्रल वेयर हाउस के अध्यक्ष इकबाल खान, भारतीय खेत मजदूर यूनियन के भवन मटेरियल लोड अनलोड यूनियन के रिछपाल सिंह, जगदंबा यूनियन के अध्यक्ष मंटू मंडल, बली शेर, मुकद्दर अली, अमित कुमार, शिव कुमार सुखप्रीत सिंह आदि ने विचार व्यक्त किए।

पुलिस प्रशासन रहा मुस्तैद, टोल प्लाजों व मॉल के बाहर तैनात रहे पुलिसकर्मी

किसानों के आंदोलन के मद्देनजर पुलिस प्रशासन मुस्तैद रहा। जंक्शन स्थित रिलायंस मॉल के बार सुबह से ही एक दर्जन से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी तैनात कर दिए गए। सभी टोल प्लाजों पर भी सुबह से पुलिस के जवान मौजूद रहे। सभी जगह किसानों ने शांति से आंदोलन किया। किसी भी टोल प्लाजे पर जबरदस्ती नहीं की। टोलकर्मियों ने भी टोल फ्री का विरोध नहीं किया। आंदोलन के दौरान वक्ताओं ने कहा कि किसान हमेशा से ही शांतिपूर्ण रूप से धरना-प्रदर्शन कर रहा है। सरकार को किसानों की मांग मानते हुए कानून वापस लेने चाहिए।

रिडकोर को 20 लाख रुपए का नुकसान...कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर किसानों ने टोल प्लाजा बंद कर उसे आईने-जाने के लिए फ्री कर दिया था। रिडकोर के अधिकारी ओमवीर ने बताया कि किसानों के टोल पर लगाए गए धरने प्रदर्शन के बाद किसी वाहन से उन्होंने टोल नहीं काटने दिया। ऐसे में रिडकोर को करीब 20 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

