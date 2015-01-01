पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:किसान संगठन आज जिले में टोल नाकों पर रोष प्रदर्शन करेंगे, मॉल भी बंद करवाएंगे, 1 दल दिल्ली हुआ रवाना

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • डबलीराठान व कोहला टोल नाके पर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचेंगे किसान

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों में दिनों-दिन रोष बढ़ता जा रहा है। भारतीय किसान सभा व किसान संगठनों द्वारा शनिवार को डबलीराठान व रावतसर रोड पर कोहला के पास स्थापित टोल नोकों पर प्रदर्शन कर वाहनों को टोल फ्री चलवाएंगे। गांव चंदड़ा से किसानों का जत्था आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो चुका है। सभा के रघुवीर सिंह वर्मा ने बताया कि दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे जंक्शन स्थित रिलायंस मॉल के आगे धरना दिया जाएगा।

सभा के कार्यकर्ता मॉल बंद करवाएंगे। पीलीबंगा रोड पर डबलीराठान गांव के पास स्थित टोल नाके पर भी बड़ी संख्या में किसान सुबह 11 बजे पहुंचेंगे और टोल नाके पर धरना देंगे। नाकों पर वाहनों से टोल वसूली नहीं होने देंगे। कामरेड रामेश्वर वर्मा, गोपाल बिश्नोई, मैसूर सिंह, मनीराम मेघवाल, शेरसिंह, मलकीत सिंह, बहादुर सिंह चौहान, आत्मा सिंह, सरपंच बलदेव सिंह, रघुवीर सिंह वर्मा आदि ने विभिन्न गांवों में संपर्क कर किसानों ने अधिकाधिक संख्या में आंदोलन में पहुंचने की अपील की।

चंदड़ा से किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में राशन सामग्री लेकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना

गांव चंदड़ा से किसानों का जत्था ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में राशन सामग्री लेकर दिल्ली में चल रहे आंदोलन में भाग लेने के लिए रवाना हुए। गुरमीत सिंह चंदड़ा ने बताया कि हरप्रीत सिंह, रणजोत सिंह, गुरविंद्र ढिल्लों, मनविंद्र सिंह, गुरतेज सिंह, गगनदीप, हरमीत सिंह, निमीचंद, जसपाल, भगवंत सिंह, संदीप सिंह आदि दिल्ली गए हैं। सुखपाल सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह चंदड़ा, गुरतेज सिंह प्रधान, हरदेव सिंह, नक्षत्र सिंह, सिमरजीत सिंह व हरनेक सिंह आदि ने सहयोग किया।

किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति आज करवाएगी नाके टोल फ्री

किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति की बैठक टाउन में प्रेमनगर स्थित गुरुद्वारा गुरुनानकसर में प्रधान बलकरण सिंह ढिल्लों की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ शनिवार को सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक टोल नाकों पर प्रदर्शन कर वाहनों को टोल फ्री करवाएगी। सादा सिंह खोसा व सिंगरा सिंह संधा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार कानून वापस नहीं लेने पर अड़ी हुई है। विरोध स्वरूप टोल नाकों पर प्रदर्शन कर टोल फ्री करवाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए किसान प्रतिनिधियों की अलग-अलग ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

