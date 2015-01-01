पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी की दस्तक:सीजन की पहली धुंध; सुबह 9 बजे के बाद निकली धूप, तीन दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
जंक्शन में सुबह 7: 30 बजे छाई गहरी धुंध
  • विजिबिलिटी घटकर पांच से दस मीटर पहुंची, रबी फसल सरसाें, जाै, फसलाें के लिए भी ठंड फायदेमंद, डॉक्टरों की सलाह रोगी रहें सचेत

मौसम का मिजाज अब बदलने लगा है। मंगलवार को सुबह जहां सुबह करीब 9 बजे तक धुंध का आलम रहा वहीं कुछ देर बाद धूप निकली लेकिन दोपहर में फिर बादलवाही हो गई। बदलते मौसम के मिजाज के बीच सर्दी का असर भी अब तेज होने लगा है। ऐसे में इस मौसम ने लोगों ने दिनचर्या भी बदल दी है। गुलाबी सर्दी हालांकि अभी आमजन को परेशान नहीं कर रही वहीं फसलों के लिए यह धुंध और ओस लाभदायक है।

सुबह-सुबह विजिबिलिटी घटकर पांच से दस मीटर रह गई। धुंध के दाैरान सुबह-सुबह सड़काें पर वाहन भी धीमी गति से लाइटें जलाकर आते-जाते दिखाई दिए। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें ने आगामी दिनाें में सुबह-सुबह काेहरे का प्रभाव जारी रहने व दिन में माैसम साफ रहने की संभावना व्यक्त की है। वहीं डॉक्टरों ने रोगियों और बुजुर्गों को सचेत रहने की सलाह दी है।

असर: गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए ठंड बेहद उपयोगी

गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए भी ठंड काफी उपयोगी है। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए ठंड आवश्यक है। अब काश्तकार बिजाई कर सकते हैं। तापमान में गिरावट से ठंड बढ़ी है। इससे किन्नू व गाजर में मिठास बढ़ेगी। साथ ही रबी फसल सरसाें, जाै, फसलाें के लिए भी ठंड फायदेमंद है। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में उत्तरी हवाओ के कारण ठंड बढ़ेगी। हिमालय क्षेत्र में इन दिनाें बर्फबारी हाे रही है तथा हमारे यहां हिमालय की ओर से आने वाली उत्तरी ठंड हवाओं के कारण ठंड बढ़ी है। आने वाले एक सप्ताह में तापमान में और गिरावट अा सकती है।

