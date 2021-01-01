पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, शहीदाें की वीरांगनाओं, बुजुर्गों व बच्चों काे नहीं किया आमंत्रित, कलेक्टर करेंगे ध्वजाराेहण

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज कोरोना थीम पर मनाएंगे गणतंत्र दिवस, बच्चों की जगह शिक्षक देंगे सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां, पुरस्कार वितरण नहीं होगा

72 वां गणतंत्र दिवस मंगलवार को जिले भर में समारोह पूर्वक मनाया जाएगा। जिला स्तरीय समारोह जंक्शन स्थित राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में होगा। इसमें कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन सुबह 9.15 बजे ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। ध्वजारोहण के साथ कार्यक्रम शुरू होकर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम और फिर राष्ट्रगीत के साथ समाप्त होगा।

एडीएम अशोक असीजा ने बताया कि सुबह 9.15 बजे ध्वजारोहण होगा। उसके बाद मुख्य अतिथि परेड का निरीक्षण और पुलिस,आरएसी, होमगार्ड, इत्यादि की टुकड़ी मार्च पास्ट करेगी। पुलिस बैंड का भी भव्य प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

इसके बाद पुलिस लाइन के घुड़साल इंचार्ज मांगीलाल भारी की ओर से घुड़सवारी का रोमांचक प्रदर्शन हाेगा। कोरोना महामारी रोग को देखते हुए इस बार भी सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति विद्यार्थियों की जगह शिक्षक ही देंगे। कोरोना को देखते हुए पारितोषिक वितरण समारोह का आयोजन इस बार भी नहीं किया जाएगा। बुजुर्गों व बच्चों, स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और शहीद की वीरांगनाओं को आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया है। विभिन्न विभागाें की ओर से हालांकि झांकियों का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

पहली बार किसान आज निकालेंगे ट्रैक्टर परेड, 1 हजार से अधिक ट्रैक्टर शामिल होने का दावा

गणतंत्र दिवस पर पहली बार कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों द्वारा मंगलवार को ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली जाएगी। यह पहला मौका है जब गणतंत्र दिवस पर कानूनों के खिलाफ बड़ी संख्या में हनुमानगढ़ में किसान सड़कों पर उतरेंगे। किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति के तत्वावधान में ट्रैक्टर परेड सुबह 11 बजे टाउन स्थित दशहरा ग्राउंड से शुरू होगी।

समिति के सदस्यों का दावा किया कि परेड में एक हजार से अधिक ट्रैक्टर शामिल होंगे। ट्रैक्टरों की संख्या दो हजार तक भी पहुंच सकती है। समिति की ओर से व्यापारियों और मजदूर संगठनों से भी ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होकर किसान आंदोलन को मजबूत करने की अपील की है। समिति सदस्य सिंगारा सिंह संधा ने बताया कि कृषि कानूनों को लेकर किसानों में आक्रोश है। समिति द्वारा गांव-गांव पहुंचकर किसानों से ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने की अपील की गई है।

परेड में शामिल होने वाले ट्रैक्टरों की संख्या 2 हजार तक पहुंच सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर परेड दशहरा ग्राउंड से शुरू होकर जंक्शन पहुंचेगी। यहां मुख्य बाजार और धान मंडी होती हुई कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचेगी। कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया जाएगा। कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर जिले भर में किसानों का आंदोलन चल रहा है। विभिन्न टोल नाकों पर भी किसान धरना देकर विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे हैं। कोहला टोल प्लाजा पर किसान 34 दिनों से धरने पर बैठे हैं।

सोमवार को दर्जनों किसानों ने धरना देकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। धरने पर मन्ना पहलवान, रविंद्र सिंह, संदीप कंग, गुरमेल सिंह मान, वजीर मान, अर्शदीप बराड़, गुरध्यान सिंह, धर्मेंद्र बराड़, राजा बराड़, सिराजुद्दीन आदि बैठे। धरनास्थल पर हुई बैठक में किसानों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने किसान व किसानी को बर्बाद करने के लिए काले कानून लागू किए हैं। किसान हक के लिए संघर्ष जारी रखेंगे।

