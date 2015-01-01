पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफेक्ट:छठ पर्व पर सूने रहेंगे नहरों के घाट, पहली बार घरों में ही देंगे अर्घ्य, प्रशासन ने शहर में करवाई मुनादी

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला प्रशासन व पूर्वांचल समाज के लोगों की संयुक्त बैठक में लिया निर्णय, लोग घरों में ही मनाएंगे छठ

कोरोना महामारी के कारण पहली बार जिले में छठ पर्व पर नहरों पर बनाए गए घाट सूने रहेंगे। सरकार ने कोरोना के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए सभी तरह के धार्मिक आयोजनों पर रोक लगा रखी है। नहरों पर छठ महोत्सव के दौरान भीड़ जमा नहीं हो, इसे लेकर जिला प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। मंगलवार को छठ महोत्सव को लेकर बैठक में एसडीएम कपिल यादव ने पूर्वांचल समाज के लोगों से समझाइश कर कहा कि वह मोहल्लों में जाकर व्रतियों को यह बात समझाने का प्रयास करें कि कोरोना का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में इस बीमारी से बचाव जरूरी है।

इसलिए पूर्वांचल समाज के लोग अपने-अपने घरों में ही उपलब्ध संसाधनों का उपयोग करते हुए छठ पर्व मनाएं। एसडीएम कपिल यादव ने एनजीटी के निर्देशों का हवाला देते हुए यह भी कहा कि नहरों में पूजा सामग्री इत्यादि फेंकने पर भी रोक है। लिहाजा प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए जरूरी है कि नहरों में बाहरी वस्तुएं नहीं फेंकी जाए।

जलीय स्रोतों को स्वच्छ रखने के लिहाज से सभी को सतर्क और जागरूक होने की जरूरत है। वहीं शहर में प्रशासन ने मुनादी भी करवाई। बैठक में नगरपरिषद एक्सईएन सुभाष बंसल, राजस्थान पूर्वांचल समिति के सुभाष सिंह, राजस्थान पूर्वांचल युवा समिति के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष विजयसिंह चौहान, विकास शर्मा, श्री सार्वजनिक छठ पूजा समिति से प्रदीप पाल, केशव दास, विकास शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

ईंट भट्टा संचालकों को किया पाबंद, श्रमिक परिवारों को नहर, तालाब व जोहड़ पर नहीं जाने से रोकें

नहरों पर छठ के दौरान भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं हो, इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन ने ईंट भट्ठा संचालकों को भी पाबंद किया है कि वह ईंट भट्ठों पर कार्यरत श्रमिकों को पाबंद करें कि वह नहर, तालाब व जोहड़ आदि स्थानों पर छठ पूजा महोत्सव में एकत्रित नहीं हों। और इस बात की समझाइश करें कि व्रती अपने घरों में ही छठ मनाएं। तहसीलदार व पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी को भी इस संबंध में पाबंद किया गया है कि वह अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में नहरों व तालाबों के आगे भीड़ जमा नहीं होने दें।

दीपावली के छह दिन बाद छठ महोत्सव मनाया जाता है। इसमें पूर्वांचल समाज के लोग जल में खड़े होकर उगते और छिपते सूर्य को अघ्र्य देते हैं। इस बीच महिलाएं 36 घंटे तक का निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं। जंक्शन में खुंजा व टाउन में कोहला नहर पर सैकड़ों व्रती श्रद्धालु अपने परिजनों के साथ नहरों पर पूजा अर्चना के लिए पहुंचते हैं लेकिन इस बार उनको घरों में ही त्यौहार मनाना होगा।

प्रशासन के साथ बैठक के बाद श्री सार्वजनिक छठ महोत्सव प्रबंध समिति की एक बैठक हुई। इसमें नहरों पर छठ महापर्व का आयोजन नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया। समिति के सदस्यों ने टाउन और जंक्शन स्थित बिहारी बस्ती आदि स्थानों पर जाकर पूर्वांचल समुदाय के लोगों से पर्व घर पर ही मनाने की अपील करने का निर्णय लिया।

इस मौके पर वार्ड 2 पार्षद संजय कुमार, दिनेश कुमार, नवीन शर्मा, दयाशंकर, रामजी, मुन्नाराय, सुभाष कुमार, मनोज मौर्य, मुंशीलाल चौरसिया, कमलेश यादव, अक्षय सोनी, भरत सोनी, मदन गुप्ता, नीलू यादव, दलीप कुमार, मोहन प्रसाद, सुनील कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

चिंताजनक...43 नए पॉजिटिव, पीलीबंगा थाना प्रभारी कोरोना संक्रमित

जिले में मंगलवार को आई सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में 43 नए पॉजिटिव रोगी मिले हैं। इसमें 15 नवंबर को लिए गए 25 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में 5 और 16 नवंबर के सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में 38 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगी मिले हैं। नए संक्रमितों में पीलीबंगा थानाप्रभारी भी शामिल हैं। भादरा के वार्ड 3, पीलीबंगा वार्ड 8, चक 2 एएनएम बडोपल, टाउन वार्ड 16 अंबेडकर कॉलोनी, वार्ड 5 जंक्शन, वीएम स्कूल के पास, टाउन नगरपरिषद कार्यालय के पास, पुलिस कॉलोनी, पल्लू वार्ड 9 शिव मंदिर के पास, जंक्शन वार्ड 9 बाबा बालकनाथ वाली गली, टाउन में पुराना पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास 1, वार्ड 19 शंकर नगर, वार्ड 12 मेहरवाली, वार्ड 23 सेठी कॉलोनी टाउन, वार्ड 34 नोकिया केयर के पास, वार्ड 57 हुडको कॉलोनी, चक 16 डीडब्ल्यूडी रावतसर, गंगागढ़ में 1-1 नया रोगी मिला। वहीं टाउन की गली नंबर 5 नई आबादी, सिंधी मोहल्ला वार्ड 22, वार्ड 18 टाउन, टाउन में नई पार्किंग स्थल के पास, वार्ड 21 मेडिसिन मार्केट, दुर्गा कॉलोनी जंक्शन, रतनपुरा पदमपुरा श्रीगंगानगर में 2-2, जंक्शन आरसीपी कैनाल कॉलोनी क्वार्टर में एक ही परिवार के 4, पीलीबंगा में थानाप्रभारी सहित 7 नए रोगी मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें