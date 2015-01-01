पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:कोविड के बचाव में लगे सरकारी व गैर सरकारी क्षेत्र के डॉक्टर्स, कर्मियों का पहले होगा वैक्सीनेशन

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • नए साल में आएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, पहले चरण में 8 हजार हेल्थ वर्कर को लगेंगी

जिले को आगामी दो महीनों में कोरोना की वैक्सीन (कोरोना वायरस रोधी दवा) मिलने की उम्मीद है। इसके लिए जिले में भी तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। पहले चरण में कोविड के बचाव में लगे सरकारी व गैर सरकारी क्षेत्र के डॉक्टर्स और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए करीब 8 हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मी चिन्हित किए गए हैं। कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान से संबंधित गठित जिला स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स टास्क के अध्यक्ष कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन ने इसको लेकर समीक्षा की। इसमें जिला कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जितने डीप फ्रीजर की आवश्यकता है या जो मरम्मत योग्य है, उनकी मरम्मत करवाकर तैयार रखें। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के लिए सरकारी व गैर सरकारी क्षेत्र के डॉक्टर, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, नर्सिंग व बीडीएस के छात्रों को भी प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन का डाटा संधारित करने के लिए कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों को अलग से प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण अभियान सुव्यवस्थित तरीके से चले, इसको लेकर राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर पर टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया है। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि जिन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का वैक्सीनेशन होगा, उनकी सूचियां तैयार कर ली गई हैं।
पहला: डॉक्टर व स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी।
दूसरा: विभिन्न विभागों के कार्मिक।
तीसरा: 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग व हाई रिस्क ग्रुप।
चौथा: 50 वर्ष से कम आयु वर्ग के लोग।

जिले में कुल 57 कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट, जरूरत पड़ने पर और बढ़ाएंगे
सीएमएचओ डॉ. अरुण कुमार चमड़िया का कहना है कि जिले में जिला अस्पताल, सीएचसी, पीएचसी स्तर पर जहां आईएलआर व डीप फ्रिज है, कुल 57 कोल्ड चैन पॉइंट्स है जिसे ज़रुरत पड़ने पर और बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। वहीं 1 जिला वैक्सीन एवं कोल्ड चैन स्टोर, 1 वैक्सीन वैन, 1 रेफ्रिजरेटर मैकेनिक, 90 आईएलआर, 96 डीप फ्रिज, 1596 वैक्सीन कैरियर, 98 कोल्ड बॉक्स, 1252 कुल सैशन साइट cowin सॉफ्टवेयर पर अपडेट हैं। इसमें 1236 राजकीय सेशन साइट एवं 16 प्राइवेट सेशन साइट हैं। कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट, जरूरत पड़ने पर और बढ़ाएंगे

