नशे के खिलाफ अभियान:बाइक सवार दो युवकों से 14 किलो डोडा पोस्त जब्त किया गया, दोनों युवक गिरफ्तार

हनुमानगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोलूवाला पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई।
  • फिलहाल गोलूवाला एसएचओ ओमप्रकाश पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटे

शहर के गोलूवाला पुलिस ने शनिवार को 14 किलो डोडा पोस्त जब्त किया। जिसके साथ दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस द्वारा दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर थाना लाया गया। जहां उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। साथ ही डोडा पोस्त कहां सप्लाई करने जा रहे थे। इसकी जानकारी भी ली जा रही है। जिसमें पुलिस को शहर में नशे के कारोबार के बारे में बड़ी लीड मिल सके।

जानकारी अनुसार पुलिस द्वारा शहर में नशे के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिसके तरह लागातार धरपकड़ की जा रही। इस दौरान दो बाइक सवारों को रोककर उनकी तलाशी ली गई। जिनके पास से 14 किलो डोडा पोस्त बरामद किया गया। बाइक सवारों का नाम तुलसीराम और देवीलाल बताया जा रहा। जिन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। फिलहाल गोलूवाला एसएचओ ओमप्रकाश पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटे हैं।

