पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हनुमानगढ़ में दिनदहाड़े चोरी:बाइक के बैग में 4 लाख रुपए रख हेलमेट लेने गया था स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक, लौटकर आया तो रुपए गायब मिले

हनुमानगढ़16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भागते दिख रहे बदमाश।
  • पीढ़ित ने बताया कि नीले रंग के थैले में बैंक खाते की पासबुक भी थी

बुधवार को जिले के भादरा में BCMO कार्यालय के स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक भीम सिंह की बाइक के साइड बैग मे रखे 4 लाख रुपए दिनदहाड़े चोरी हो गए। स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक भीम सिंह यह पैसे करीब 3 बजे SBI की मुख्य शाखा से निकालकर लाया था। भीम सिंह ने बताया कि वह रतनपुरा गांव का है।

भीम सिंह बुधवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे भादरा बस स्टैण्ड के पास स्थित SBI की मुख्य शाखा से अपने बैंक खाता से 4 लाख रुपए निकालकर लाया था। उसके बाद बीसीएमओ ऑफिस में अपना हैलमेट लेने आया। पैसे मोटरसाइकिल के साइड बैग में ही रखे थे। जैसे ही भीमसिंह अपना हेलमेट लेकर वापस आया तो रुपए गायब थे।

बैंक से ही पीछा कर रहे थे बदमाश।
बैंक से ही पीछा कर रहे थे बदमाश।

भीम सिंह ने बताया कि नीले रंग के थैले में बैंक खाता की पासबुक भी थी। बीसीएमओ ऑफिस के आगे पैसे निकलने की घटना तीन से साढे तीन बजे के बीच हुई है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक भादरा थाने में कोई मामला दर्ज नही हुआ था। घटना के बाद भीम सिंह व उसके सहयोगी कर्मचारी व आसपास के लोगों ने बीसीएमओ ऑफिस कार्यालय से लेकर एसबीआई बैंक तक मुख्य बाजार में लगे CCTV कैमरों को खंगाला तो उसमें 3 संदिग्ध लोगों के फुटेज सामने आऐ है।

CCTV कैमरे में जिन तीन लोगों की फुटेज दिखाई दे रही है। वे बैंक से ही भीम सिंह के पीछे पैदल दौड़ते हुए BCMO कार्यालय तक आए और वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

इनपुट- अतुल शर्मा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 9 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें