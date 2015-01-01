पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हनुमानगढ़ में जुआरियों पर कार्रवाई:दीपावली पर ताश खेलते 8 लोगों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, 10600 रुपए किए गए बरामद

हनुमानगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सभी आरोपियों को थाने लाया गया।
  • हैड कांस्टेबल राजेश, कांस्टेबल बलदेव सिंह, श्रवण, पालाराम और सुरेश रहे कार्यवाही में शामिल रहे

शहर में दीपावली के अवसर पर जूआ खेलते आठ लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जिनके पास से 10600 रुपए बरामद किए गए हैं। हनुमानगढ़ जंक्शन पुलिस द्वारा इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया। सभी जुआरियों को फिलहाल पकड़कर थाने लाया गया है। जहां पुलिस द्वारा सभी के परिजनों को सूचना देकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

जानकारी अनुसार, पुलिस द्वारा जिले के 2 केएनजे में धरपकड़ की कार्रवाई की गई। जिसमें कुल आठ लोग जुआ खेलते गिरफ्तार किए गए। थाना प्रभारी नरेश गेरा के निर्देशन में सहायक उप निरीक्षक सूरजभान के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की टीम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। वहीं, हैड कांस्टेबल राजेश, कांस्टेबल बलदेव सिंह, श्रवण, पालाराम और सुरेश रहे कार्यवाही में शामिल रहे।

ये हुए गिरफ्तार
कार्रवाई के दौरान सोनू पुत्र किशनलाल, कुलविन्द्र सिंह पुत्र रमण सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ काली पुत्र दर्शन सिंह, गजेन्द्र सिंह पुत्र सुखविन्द्र सिंह, वरूण कुमार पुत्र महेन्द्र कुमार, बलजीत सिंह पुत्र अमर सिंह, सुरेश पुत्र मिश्रीलाल, पवन कुमार पुत्र ओमप्रकाश को किया गिरफ्तार किया गया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें