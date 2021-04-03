पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई:बीकानेर जेल से हनुमानगढ़ का कैदी कर रहा था सौदेबाजी; दिल्ली से मंगवाई 3 लाख नशीली गोलियां, टाउन में पकड़ी, 2 गिरफ्तार

हनुमानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
इस नक्शे से समझिए नशे के नेटवर्क की पूरी कहानी, कैसे दिल्ली से लेकर हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर तक जुड़ रहे हैं तार। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • डीएसटी और टाउन पुलिस ने अमरपुरा थेहड़ी के पास नाकाबंदी कर टाउन की तरफ से आ रही सफेद रंग की पिकअप पकड़ी

जिला पुलिस की डीएसटी टीम और टाउन पुलिस ने गुरुवार को मेडिकल नशे के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए एक पिकअप गाड़ी से 3 लाख नशीली गोलियां बरामद कर 2 जनों को गिरफ्तार किया। हैरान करने वाली बात है कि जिले में नशे का यह नेटवर्क बीकानेर केंद्रीय जेल से संचालित हो रहा है।

जेल में 15 वर्ष की सजा भुगत रहा हनुमानगढ़ का एक सजायाफ्ता बंदी ही नशे की सौदेबाजी कर रहा था। जिला पुलिस की सूचना पर बीकानेर जेल में बंद मास्टरमाइंड की तलाशी में अंडरवियर से एक मोबाइल बरामद हुआ है जिसकी कॉल डिटेल खंगाली जाएगी। एसपी प्रीति जैन ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि टाउन क्षेत्र में नशे की बड़ी खेप लाई जा रही है। सूचना के आधार पर डीएसटी टीम और टाउन पुलिस ने अमरपुरा थेहड़ी के पास नाकाबंदी कर टाउन की तरफ से आ रही सफेद रंग की पिकअप को रुकने का इशारा किया तो गाड़ी सवार व्यक्ति नाकाबंदी तोड़ वाहन को भद्रकाली मंदिर की तरफ भगा ले गए।

पुलिस टीम ने पीछा कर रोक तलाशी ली तो ट्रांसपोर्ट के सामान के नीचे 10 कार्टन में 599 डिब्बों में कुल 2 लाख 99 हजार 350 नशीली गोलियां ट्रामाडॉल मिलीं। पुलिस ने पिकअप सहित गोलियां जब्त कर गाड़ी में सवार आरोपी संदीप कुमार(38) पुत्र अमरलाल अरोड़ा निवासी वार्ड 17 सादुलशहर हाल हनुमानगढ़ टाउन एवं नरेंद्र सिंह(25) पुत्र अर्जुन सिंह भाट निवासी लखूवाली को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ कर रही है। आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में एएसपी जस्साराम, सीओ सिटी प्रशांत कौशिक आदि मौजूद थे।

इस तरह बनाई गई पूरी प्लानिंग: जेल में पवन सिंधी से मिला नरेंद्र एक माह पहले ही छूटा, वहीं बनाई योजना, दोबारा शुरु किया गोरखधंधे का नेटवर्क
नशे का नेटवर्क किस तरह बढ़ रहा है इसका पुलिस ने खुलासा किया। पुलिस ने पत्रकार वार्ता कर इस मामले का खुलासा किया। इसमें बताया कि बीकानेर जेल में बंद हनुमानगढ़ का पवन सिंधी और टाउन में पकड़ा गया नरेंद्र सिंह एक साथ जेल में बंद थे। उसी दौरान दोनों के बीच नशे का नेटवर्क शुरु रखने को लेकर प्लानिंग हुई। एक माह पहले नरेंद्र जेल से जमानत पर बाहर आ गया। इस बीच जेल में बंद पवन सिंधी उसे कहां से माल लाना है, किसको और कहां पर देना है इसकी मोबाइल पर अपडेट करता था। आशंका है कि यह नेटवर्क काफी बड़ा है और इसमें कई किरदार हैं। ऐसे में मामले की जांच-पड़ताल में कई चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आ सकते हैं।

प्रिंट रेट के हिसाब से गोलियों की कीमत 57 लाख ब्लैक में बेचते थे, दिल्ली की कंपनी का है मार्का
पत्ते और गोलियां गिनने में पुलिस को 6 घंटे लग गए। बरामद नशीली गोलियां दिल्ली की न्यूटेक कंपनी से निर्मित हैं। तो वहीं पकड़ी गई गोलियों के पत्ते (10 टेबलेट) पर अंकित मूल्य 190 रुपए है। इस तरह से एक गोली की कीमत 19 रुपए रुपए की मानें तो मार्केट वेल्यू के हिसाब से 3 लाख गोलियां 57 लाख रुपए की हैं। ब्लैक मार्केट में इसकी कीमत 70 लाख रुपए से अधिक हो सकती है।

कार्रवाई में डीएसटी और टाउन थाना की टीम की रही अहम भूमिका
इस कार्रवाई में टाउन सीआई लक्ष्मण सिंह, हैड कांस्टेबल सरजीत सिंह, राजकुमार सिहाग, डीएसटी टीम के हैड कांस्टेबल कमलजीत, शाहरसूल, सुरेंद्र कुमार, दीनदयाल, राजेंद्र कुमार, हरीश कुमार, अमित कुमार,नरेंद्र कुमार, राधेश्याम, टाउन थाना के राकेश रमाणा, सुरेश कुमार, रोशन कुमार, नंदराम आदि पुलिस कर्मी शामिल थे। विशेष भूमिका डीएसटी टीम की रही।

ऑपरेशन फ्लश आउट का असर नहीं, एक पखवाड़े में जेल से नशे के नेटवर्क का जिले में दूसरा केस
एक पखवाड़े पहले टाउन में पकड़ी गई 7200 नशीली गोलियों के तार भी जिला जेल से जुड़े हुए थे। इसमें जंक्शन पुलिस ने बंदी मुकेश उर्फ मकड़ी के कब्जे से मोबाइल बरामद कर प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके बाद अब हनुमानगढ़ के ही बंदी की ओर से बीकानेर जेल से नशे का नेटवर्क चलाने का खुलासा हुआ है। चिंताजनक स्थिति है कि नशे की सप्लाई करते पकड़े जाने के बाद भी जेलों के भीतर से आरोपी बेखौफ होकर नेटवर्क चला रहे हैं।

यह स्थिति तब है कि जेलों में बंद बंदियों द्वारा गैंग ऑपरेट करने या फिर जेलों में मोबाइल, मादक पदार्थ या अन्य प्रतिबंधित सामग्री मिलने पर जेल महकमे की ओर से विशेष अभियान ऑपरेशन फ्लश आउट चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें जेलों में औचक निरीक्षण कर बंदियों की बैरकों और जेल परिसरों को खंगाला जा रहा है लेकिन उसके बावजूद स्थिति यह है कि आए दिन जेल से मोबाइल मिल रहे हैं।

एसपी: प्रदेश की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई सप्लायर को गिरफ्त में लेने का प्रयास
एसपी प्रीति जैन का कहना है कि मेडिकल नशे के खिलाफ प्रदेश में इस वर्ष की यह सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई है। जिला पुलिस नशे के सौदागरों से पूछताछ कर मुख्य सप्लायर को गिरफ्त में लेने की हरसंभव कोशिश की जा रही है। बीकानेर जेल में बंद बंदी से भी गहनता से पूछताछ की जा रही है उसकी तलाशी में मिले मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल भी खंगाली जाएगी।

