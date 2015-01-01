पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुलासा:अपनी ससुराल आसाम जाने के लिए रुपए चाहिए थे, दोस्त की हत्या कर उसकी बाइक बेचनी चाही, शव नहर में फेंका

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फुटेज-कॉल रिकॉर्ड से पकड़ा

जंक्शन के सुरेशिया के रहने वाले युवक राजू उर्फ अजय का शव गोलूवाला नहर में मिलने के मामले में पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को खुलासा कर दिया। इसमें पुलिस ने गांव पक्कासहारणा के रहने वाले राजू उर्फ राहुल (35) पुत्र काशीराम को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी मृतक का दोस्त था। प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया कि आरोपी को ससुराल जाने के लिए रुपयों की जरूरत थी। इस कारण उसने अजय उर्फ राजू की बाइक बेच रुपए जुटाने की नीयत से उसकी हत्या कर शव नहर में फेंक दिया था।

इसके बाद असम भागने की तैयारी में था कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज और कॉल डिटेल के आधार पर पकड़ा गया। पुलिस आरोपी से गहन पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार, अजय की पत्नी ने बताया कि वो ३ दिसंबर की दोपहर घर से खाना खा रहा था। इस दौरान किसी का फोन आया। इसके बाद अजय बाइक लेकर चला गया। उसके बाद से अजय का फोन बंद आ रहा था। पीड़ित परिवार का पड़ौस में रहने वाले भागीरथ वर्मा से विवाद चल रहा था जिसके कारण उस पर शक जाहिर किया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर सीआई नरेश गेरा ने मामले की जांच शुरू करते हुए अलग-अलग टीमों का गठन कर लोगों से पूछताछ की गई।

साथ ही साइबर सेल की भी मदद ली। जांच के दौरान अभय कमांड सेंटर के कैमरों के साथ ही आरोपी के घर के आसपास के एरिया में सीसीटीवी की फुटेज खंगाली गई। वहीं भागीरथ और उसके दोस्त से भी गहन पूछताछ की गई जिसके बाद पुलिस ने राजू उर्फ राहुल को गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपी ने कुछ दिन पहले अपने जीजा की बाइक भी 13 हजार रुपए में बेच दी थी। बताया जा रहा है कि एक हादसे में घायल होने के बाद आरोपी के सिर की सर्जरी के बाद से वह इस तरह की वारदातों को अंजाम देने लगा।

जानिए, क्या है मामला
हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के रहने वाले पवन कुमार पुत्र शिवलाल ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि उसका पुत्र राजू उर्फ अजय सिंगला अपने परिवार सहित सुरेशिया में निवास करता था। 3 दिसंबर की दोपहर को किसी का फोन आया और वह बाइक लेकर चला गया। इसके बाद उसका फोन स्विच ऑफ हो गया। इसके बाद उसका शव गोलूवाला नहर में मिला। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया था।
सीआई बोले...जंक्शन सीआई नरेश गेरा का कहना है कि मामले की हर एंगल से जांच की गई। मामले का खुलासा करने में पुलिस टीम के साथ ही अभय कमांड सेंटर के सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज एवं साइबर टीम की अहम भूमिका रही। आरोपी से गहन पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें