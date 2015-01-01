पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:कोई राजनीति में बदलाव के लिए कवि से नेता बना तो कहीं परिवार में ही प्रतिद्वंद्वी, सास-बहू और पति-पत्नी भी मैदान में

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में ऐसी 6 सीटें जहां प्रत्याशियों ने कई मायनों से चुनावों को बना दिया रोचक

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनावाें काे लेकर इन दिनाें प्रत्याशी मतदाताओं काे लुभाने के लिए जी तोड़ मेहनत कर रहे हैं। वहीं कई सीटों पर दिग्गजों के चुनाव लड़ने से हर दिन नए राजनीतिक समीकरण बन रहे हैं तो कुछ जोन और ब्लॉक ऐसे हैं, जहां से पति-पत्नी चुनावी रण में है तो कहीं परंपरागत प्रतिद्वंद्वी खुद नहीं लड़ सके तो पत्नियों का सहारा लिया जा रहा है।

ये नहीं कोई विधायकी के बाद अब प्रमुखी पर नजरें गड़ाए हैं तो कोई बदलाव के लिए राजनीति में कूद पड़ा है। कुल मिलाकर ऐसे प्रत्याशियों ने चुनाव को रोचक बना रखा है। भास्कर आज लाया है। जिले की ऐसी ही सीटों से चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों का लेखा-जोखा जो इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है।

जिला परिषद हनुमानगढ़ के जोन 17 से विनोद स्वामी को सीपीआई (एम) के उम्मीदवार हैं। दरअसल, विनोद राजस्थानी साहित्यकार हैं। अब तक नेताओं पर कविताएं कर तंज कसने वाले विनोद अब खुद अपने लिए वोट मांग रहे हैं। जनकवि स्वामी ने बताया कि राजनीति में अगर कवि नहीं होंगे तो राजनीति का बंटाधार हो जाएगा। इसलिए सोचा कि बंद कमरे में बैठकर क्रांति की कविता लिखने से बेहतर है कि जनता के बीच में जाकर उनकी आवाज बनूं व उसको बुलंद करके देश में जनतंत्र को व संविधान को मजबूत बनाया जाए। यही नहीं स्वामी राजस्थानी भाषा में पंफलेट छपवाकर मतदाताओं से वोट की गुहार भी लगा रहे हैं

हनुमानगढ़ पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक नंबर 23 की सीट भी इन चुनावों में बेहद रोचक और हॉट सीट बनी हुई है। दरअसल, यहां पूर्व सरपंच और पूर्व प्रधान की पत्नियां आमने-सामने हैं। ऐसे में इस सीट का नाम हर किसी की जुबां पर है। यहां से पूर्व सरपंच विजय झाझड़ा की पत्नी शारदा झाझड़ा मैदान में है तो वहीं पूर्व प्रधान पंचायत समिति दयाराम जाखड़ की पत्नी इंद्रा जाखड़ चुनाव लड़ रही है। दोनों नेता अपनी पत्नियों की जीत के लिए मेहनत कर रहे हैं।

जिला परिषद के जोन 20 पर सबकी नजरें हैं। यहां कांग्रेस ने पूर्व सांसद स्व. बीरबल राम की पौत्र वधू प्रवीणा मेघवाल और बीजेपी से पीलीबंगा की पूर्व विधायक द्रोपदी मेघवाल चुनाव मैदान में हैं। प्रवीणा मेघवाल के पति जगदीश मेघवाल मिर्जावाली मेर में सरपंच रह चुके हैं। यह जोन अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। वहीं जोन 24 से अधिवक्ता मोहम्मद हुसैन अपनी वकालत के साथ साथ राजनीति का सफर शुरू करने के लिए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बनकर चुनाव मैदान में है।

नोहर पंस के ब्लॉक 24 में गोदारा परिवार से दो बहुएं अलग-अलग पार्टी से आमने-सामने चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। भाजपा से समेस्ता देवी पत्नी भूपसिंह गोदारा व कांग्रेस से संतोष पत्नी विनोद गोदारा चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। खास बात ये है कि ब्लॉक के गोदारा परिवार के मतदाता असमंजस की स्थिति में हैं कि दोनों पार्टी में एक ही परिवार के प्रत्याशी होने के कारण मतदान किसे करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें