इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना:आईजीएनपी में नहीं बढ़ा पानी चीफ इंजीनियर ने लिया जायजा पंजाब के अधिकारियों से वार्ता

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना की आरडी 433 पर पंजाब में लंबी-मलोट के बीच आया कटाव स्थाई रूप से अभी तक पाटा नहीं गया है। इस कारण हरिके से मंगलवार को भी पानी की मात्रा नहीं बढ़ाई गई। जल संसाधन विभाग उत्तर जोन हनुमानगढ़ के मुख्य अभियंता विनोद मित्तल और पंजाब के चीफ इंजीनियर आरडी 433 पर पहुंचे और व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

इस दौरान कटाव शीघ्र स्थाई रूप से दुरुस्त करवाकर पानी बढ़ाने के लिए पंजाब के अधिकारियों से वार्ता की गई। चीफ इंजीनियर द्वारा जल संसाधन खंड प्रथम के एक्सईएन लखपतराय और भाखड़ा रेगुलेशन खंड के एक्सईएन सुरेश सुथार को मौके पर मौजूद रहकर अपनी देखरेख में कटाव दुरुस्त करने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

उधर, हरिके से पानी कम होने के कारण इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना और भाखड़ा प्रणाली का रेगुलेशन पिटना शुरू हो गया है। सुचारू रूप से पानी एक सप्ताह बाद ही मिलने की उम्मीद है। चीफ इंजीनियर विनोद मित्तल ने बताया कि सरहिंद फीडर और राजस्थान फीडर का कॉमन बैंक धंसने की वजह से पंजाब द्वारा नहर में ज्यादा पानी नहीं चलाया जा रहा। पंजाब के चीफ इंजीनियर से वार्ता कर शीघ्र कटाव दुरुस्त करवाकर शेयर के अनुसार 9145 क्यूसेक पानी चलाने का कहा गया है।

