नगर पालिका चुनाव:भादरा में दोनों दल निर्दलीयों के भरोसे, संगरिया में कांग्रेस को अपनों से डर रावतसर में भाजपा की बाड़ाबंदी मजबूत, पीलीबंगा में क्रॉस वोटिंग के आसार

  • 7 को चुने जाएंगे पालिकाध्यक्ष, नोहर में मोनिका का अध्यक्ष बनना तय, 5 पालिकाओं में 22 दावेदार

नगर पालिका चुनावों में अध्यक्ष के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन पांचों नगर पालिकाओं में पूरे दिन राजनीतिक समीकरण बनते-बिगड़ते रहे। सुगह से लेकर दोपहर 3 बजे तक पालिकाओं में नामांकन दाखिल करने को लेकर उत्साह नजर आया। दरअसल, 5 नगर पालिकाओं में 22 प्रत्याशियों ने कुल 28 नामांकन दाखिल किए।

नगर पालिका पीलीबंगा में 5 उम्मीदवारों ने 6 नामांकन भरे हैं वहीं रावतसर में 3 पार्षदों ने 5 नामांकन दाखिल करवाए हैं। वहीं भादरा में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 3 नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं तो संगरिया में पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 9 पार्षदों ने 12 फार्म जमा करवाए हैं जबकि नोहर पालिका में 2 नामांकन दाखिल करवाए हैं। बुधवार को नामांकन की जांच होगी।

गुरुवार को अपराह्न तीन बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। इसके बाद चुनावी मैदान में शेष रहे उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिह्न का आबंटन होगा। 7 फरवरी को पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए सुबह 10 से 2 बजे तक मतदान हाेगा। उसी दिन मतदान के पश्चात चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा।

रावतसर: भाजपा से सोना एवं कांग्रेस से श्याम सुंदर ने जमा करवाया नामांकन, निर्दलीयों पर निगाह

अध्यक्ष के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन 3 पार्षदों ने 5 फार्म भरे, जिसमें सोना ने भाजपा से तथा श्याम सुंदर व ममता ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के रूप में दो-दो फार्म भरे, जिसमें कांग्रेस का सिंबल श्याम सुंदर ने जमा करवाया है। ऐसे में ममता मेघवाल का कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप मे भरा नामांकन खारिज होगा। हालांकि पूरी तस्वीर फार्म संवीक्षा के बाद ही साफ हो पाएगी।
समीकरण: अब भाजपा सबसे मजबूत नजर आ रही है। भाजपा की बाड़ेबंदी में 8 उसके सिंबल पर जीते हुए वहीं 7 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी हैं। कांग्रेस की बाड़ेबंदी में 8 से 9 पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं तथा निर्दलीय ममता के पक्ष में 6 पार्षद होने की चर्चा है। करीब आधा दर्जन निर्दलीय पार्षद किसी भी बाड़ेबंदी में नहीं है। ऐसे में सबकी निगाहें निर्दलीय पार्षदों पर टिकी हैं।

पीलीबंगा: कांग्रेस से सुखचैनसिंह, भाजपा से जगदीश बने प्रत्याशी, रुठों को मनाने में जुटे कांग्रेस के नेता

5 उम्मीदवारों ने 6 नामांकन दाखिल किए। निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रियंका तलानियां ने बताया कि सुखचैन सिंह ने कांग्रेस, शारदा पूनियां ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय, जगदीश सोनी व रणवीर डेलू ने भाजपा तथा युसुफ अली पंवार ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में पर्चा भरा। वहीं कांग्रेस ने अधिकृत प्रत्याशी सुखचैन सिंह रमाणा को और भाजपा ने जगदीश सोनी को प्रत्याशी घोषित करते हुए निर्वाचन अधिकारी को पार्टी के सिंबल सौंपे।
समीकरण: कांग्रेस में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अधिक उम्मीदवार हाेने के कारण क्रॉस वोटिंग होने के आसार हैं। जबकि भाजपा के नेता एक-दो पार्षदों को छोड़कर अन्य पार्षदों को एकजुट रखने में कामयाब नजर आते दिख रहे हैं। ऐसे में किसी भी तरह की सेंध को देखते हुए दोनों दल सतर्क है। वहीं कांग्रेस प्रदेश और जिला नेतृत्व ने पीलीबंगा पहुंच कर एकजुटता की बात कही वहीं रूठे हुए पार्षदों को मनाने में जुटे हैं।

भादरा: भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस के अलावा बलवंत सैनी ने भरा निर्दलीय पर्चा , चुनाव में कांटे की टक्कर

एक ओर भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही बोर्ड बनाने के लिए जुटे हैं वहीं आमजन को भी यह समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि स्थिति किसके पाले में हैं। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को तीन नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए। भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड 31 से पार्षद मांगीलाल गोयल तो कांग्रेस से पूर्व नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष हाजी दाऊद खां कुरैशी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। वहीं बलवंत सैनी ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया है।
समीकरण: कामरेड बलवान पूनियां ने अपने एक पार्षद सोनी का समर्थन हाजी दाऊद खां कुरैशी को दे दिया है। माना जा रहा है कि माकपा, कांग्रेस उनके समर्थित निर्दलीयों का आंकड़ा 17 पर पहुंच जाएगा, वहीं भाजपा व उसके समर्थित निर्दलीय पार्षदों का आंकड़ा भी 17 से 18 के बीच बता रहे हैं। वहीं बलवंत सैनी के पास 4 पार्षद हैं तथा पार्षद सलीम खानजादा व पंकज टोकसिया ने अभी तक अपने पत्ते नहीं खोले हैं। ​​​​​​​

नोहर: कांग्रेस की मोनिका खटोतिया का पालिका अध्यक्ष बनना लगभग तय

पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो नामांकन दाखिल हुए। कांग्रेस की ओर से मोनिका खटोतिया व निर्दलीय के रूप में लवीना वाधवानी ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। मोनिका खटोतिया ने विधायक अमित चाचाण, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र चाचाण, प्रधान सोहन ढि़ल सहित कई पार्षदों के साथ नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। निर्दलीय के रूप में लवीना वाधवानी ने मदरसा बोर्ड की पूर्व चेयरमैन मेहरू निशा टाक, भाजपा निकाय चुनाव प्रभारी रतन गणेशगढिय़ा, भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष बसंत तिवाड़ी की मौजूदगी में नामांकन दाखिल किया।
समीकरण: नोहर नगर पालिका के 40 वार्डों में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने 21 सीटें हासिल कर स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल किया है। इसके अलावा 4 निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने कांग्रेस का समर्थन किया है। इस कारण कांग्रेस बहुमत के आंकड़े से काफी मजबूत है। कांग्रेस का पालिकाध्यक्ष बनना तय माना जा रहा है।

संगरिया: कांग्रेस में जीतने वाले 7 पार्षदों में से 6 ने अध्यक्ष के लिए भरे नामांकन

अंतिम दिन स्वर्ण सिंह ने निर्दलीय, सुमन कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय, हंसराज निर्दलीय एवं कांग्रेस, हेमराज गोदारा निर्दलीय, प्रदीप कुमार बेनीवाल निर्दलीय, अनिल भोबिया कांग्रेस एवं निर्दलीय, सुखवीर सिंह सिद्धू कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय, सुखराज सिंह निर्दलीय, लखनपाल करवा निर्दलीय ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। वहीं हारे हुए सुखराज सिंह सलवारा ने भी नामांकन भरा।
समीकरण: कांग्रेस पीसीसी सदस्य शबनम गोदारा कांग्रेस, विधायक गुरदीप शाहपीनी भाजपा समर्थित और तीसरा ग्रुप निर्दलीय बोर्ड बनाने में लगा हुआ। वहीं सिरसा विधायक गोपाल कांडा अपनी बहन सुमन कंदोई को चेयरमैन बनाने के प्रयास में लगे हैं। रोचक रहा कि कांग्रेस में जीतने वाले 7 सदस्यों में से 6 ने नामांकन भरे। इससे कांग्रेस कई ग्रुपों में बंट गई। वहीं भाजपा समर्थित एक ही नाम प्रदीप बेनीवाल का आया।

