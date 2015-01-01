पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:हनुमानगढ़, टिब्बी व नोहर पंस में 3 कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के पर्चे खारिज, दो के अधिक संतान और एक पर केस

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिषद के जोन 22 से माकपा प्रत्याशी का नामांकन हुआ निरस्त, आज नाम वापसी

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्रों की मंगलवार को जांच की गई। इस दौरान हनुमानगढ़, टिब्बी व नोहर पंचायत समिति से कांग्रेस पार्टी के एक-एक प्रत्याशी के नामांकन पत्र निरस्त हो गए। दो पर्चे तीन संतान होने के कारण निरस्त हुए और नोहर में कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रत्याशी पर एक मामले में सजा सुनाए के कारण रद्द हो गया।

जिला परिषद के जोन 22 से माकपा प्रत्याशी जगजीत सिंह जग्गी का पर्चा भी एक मामले में 5 वर्ष से अधिक सजा का होने के कारण रद्द हो गया। रावतसर पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक संख्या 2 से पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष नीलम सहारण ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के रूप में दो नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा दूसरे प्रत्याशी को सिंबल दे दिया गया। इस कारण नीलम सहारण का कांग्रेस की ओर से भरा गया पर्चा खारिज हो गया। अब वो

निर्दलीय के रूप में मैदान में हैं। हनुमानगढ़ पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक 13 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पर्चा तीन संतान होने के कारण खारिज हो गया। पंचायत समिति में कुल 23 ब्लॉक है। भाजपा ने ब्लॉक नं. 17 से किसी को प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाया था। ऐसे में भाजपा व कांग्रेस के 22-22 प्रत्याशी ही मैदान में रह गए हैं।

कलेक्टर की देखरेख में हुई जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्रों की जांच, 45 पर्चे खारिज

जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्रों की जांच कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन की देखरेख में हुई। कुल 29 जोन से 142 प्रत्याशियों ने 160 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। जांच के दौरान 45 पर्चे निरस्त हो गए। 115 नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए। हनुमानगढ़ पंचायत समिति के कुल 23 ब्लॉकों से 92 प्रत्याशियों ने 99 फॉर्म भरे थे। इनमें से 16 फॉर्म निरस्त हो गए। 84 नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए। ब्लॉक 13 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी लखविंद्र कौर का नामांकन निरस्त हो गया। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के दौरान प्रत्याशियों की धड़कनें दिनभर बढ़ती रही। कई प्रत्याशी तो कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे और पर्चे की जानकारी लेते रहे।

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य बुधवार को अपरान्ह तीन बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस ले सकेंगे। नाम वापसी का समय समाप्त होने के बाद रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों की ओर से सभी प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिन्ह आबंटित कर दिए जाएंगे। कांग्रेस व भाजपा की ओर से कई बागियों ने भी नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी मंगलवार को बागियों की मान-मन्नौवल में जुटे रहे। बुधवार को कई निर्दलीय

नामांकन पत्रों की जांच का काम पूरा, नाम वापसी के बाद आबंटित किए जाएंगे चुनाव चिह्न
जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति के प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन पत्रों की जांच का काम पूरा हो गया है। जिला परिषद में एक माकपा प्रत्याशी का पर्चा निरस्त हुआ है। बुधवार को नाम वापसी का समय समाप्त होने के बाद चुनाव चिन्ह आबंटित कर दिए जाएंगे।
जाकिर हुसैन, कलेक्टर, हनुमानगढ़

