पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरक्षित:निजी अस्पतालों में 100 बैड वालों को 40% और 60 वालों को 30% बैड कोरोना रोगियों के लिए आरक्षित रखने होंगे

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निजी अस्पतालों को अब कोरोना रोगियों के लिए बैड आरक्षित रखने होंगे। रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ती देख सरकार ने निजी अस्पतालों को इसके लिए निर्देशित किया है। इससे सरकारी अस्पतालों पर दबाव कम होगा वहीं रोगियों को भी राहत मिलेगी। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का सहज, सुलभ एवं सुगम उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए निजी अस्पतालों में बैड क्षमता बढ़ाने की हिदायत दी है।

इसमें राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 की धारा 4 के तहत सभी निजी अस्पतालों जिनमें बैड क्षमता 100 से अधिक है, को अपने कुल बैड क्षमता के 40 प्रतिशत कोविड रोगियों के लिए आरक्षित करने के लिए कहा है। वहीं जिनकी क्षमता 60 से 100 तक है,उनको कुल बैड के 30 प्रतिशत बैड कोरोना रोगियों के उपचार के लिए आरक्षित रखते हुए मरीजों का समुचित उपचार करने के आदेश दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि जिले में कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। भास्कर ने निजी अस्पतालों में कोविड रोगियों को इलाज नहीं मिलने का मुद्दा उठाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें