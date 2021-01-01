पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर ने ली कोरोना कोर कमेटी की बैठक:स्कूल-कॉलेजों में सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने सहित अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना केस कम होने के बाद भी किसान भवन मंडी समिति को सौंपने से पुलिस ने किया इंकार, एएसपी बोले- कोविड जांच के कारण अभी मुल्जिम वहीं रखेंगे

कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन ने स्कूल, कॉलेज और दूसरे खुलने वाले संस्थानों में कोरोना सैंपल बढ़ाने के निर्देश चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों को दिए हैं। मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में आयोजित कोरोना कोर कमेटी की अध्यक्षता करते हुए उन्होंने कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की समीक्षा की।

कोरोना केस कम होने के कारण जंक्शन स्थित किसान भवन को पुन: कृषि उपज मंडी को सुपुर्द करने को लेकर हुई चर्चा में एडीशनल एसपी ने वहां मुल्जिमों को रखे जाने को लेकर अभी कृषि उपज मंडी को नहीं देने को लेकर बात कही। कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि जिले में वैक्सीनेशन लगातार की जा रही है।

आगामी दिनों में राजस्व, नगरीय निकाय और पुलिस कार्मिकों के वैक्सीनेशन की जानी है जिसको लेकर तैयारी की जा रही है। बैठक में जिला कलेक्टर ने अवैध शराब को लेकर कार्रवाई की समीक्षा भी की।

जिला आबकारी अधिकारी को औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में मजदूरों के द्वारा हथकढ़ शराब नहीं सेवन करने को लेकर जिला उद्योग केंद्र महाप्रबंधक के साथ मिलकर संयुक्त निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए। शाम को ही आबकारी अधिकारी ने जिला उद्योग केंद्र की महाप्रबंधक के साथ संयुक्त निरीक्षण भी किया।

कलेक्टर ने जिला आबकारी अधिकारी को हथकढ़ और अवैध शराब के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही कहा कि इसमें किसी प्रकार की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इस मौके पर एएसपी जस्साराम बोस, जिला उद्योग केंद्र महाप्रबंधक आकाशदीप सिद्धू, जिला आबकारी अधिकारी चिमनलाल मीना, आबकारी निरीक्षक मधु उज्ज्वल आदि मौजूद थे।

इधर, आज जिला अस्पताल सहित 15 जगहों पर किया जाएगा वैक्सीनेशन
सीएमएचओ डॉ. नवनीत शर्मा ने बताया कि 3 फरवरी को जिला चिकित्सालय के साथ-साथ कैनाल कॉलोनी में भी वैक्सीनेशन सत्र आयोजित जाएगा। इसके साथ-साथ रावतसर व पल्लू, भादरा, घेउ , गदरा, कलाना, अजीतपुरा व भिरानी में वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। संगरिया, टिब्बी, पीलीबंगा तथा नोहर व फेफाना सीएचसी में वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने चिकित्साकर्मियों से आग्रह किया कि कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बार-बार कैंप लगाए जा रहे हैं ताकि सभी चिकित्साकर्मी कोविड वायरस के संक्रमण से बच सकें।

वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

