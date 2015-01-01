पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आराधना:छठ पर्व के दूसरे दिन हुआ खरना अनुष्ठान व्रतियों ने घरों में की छठी मैया की आराधना

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
छठ पर्व के दूसरे दिन पूर्वांचलवासियों की ओर से खरना का अनुष्ठान किया गया। इसमें व्रतियों ने पहले छठी मैया की आराधना की फिर विशेष तरह के प्रसाद तैयार कर वितरित किया। व्रतियों ने विधि-विधान से प्रसाद तैयार किया जिसमें मूली, केला भी शामिल किया किया। खास बात है कि प्रसाद को अधिकांश घरों में मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी जलाकर तैयार किया गया फिर सूर्य भगवान की पूजा करने के बाद व्रती महिलाओं ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। खरना छठ पर्व के दूसरे दिन का अनुष्ठान है, इसे लोहांडा भी कहा जाता है।

खरना का अर्थ शुद्धिकरण होता है। चार दिनों तक चलने वाले छठ पर्व के दूसरे दिन खरना का महत्व होता है। छठ पर्व में खरना के दिन व्रत किया जाता है और व्रती अपने कुल देवता और छठी माई की आराधना करते हैं। इसके तहत घरों में आराधना के दौरान गन्ने का जूस या गुड़ के चावल अथवा गुड़ की खीर खरना के प्रसाद में तैयार की गई। यह प्रसाद छठी माई और कुल देवता को अर्पित कर वितरित किया।

इस प्रसाद को खाने के बाद व्रती का लगभग 36 घंटों का निर्जला उपवास शुरु हो गया। व्रत का समापन 36 घंटों के बाद उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर समापन होगा। छठ पर्व को लेकर पूर्वांचलवासियों में उत्साह है। हालांकि कोरोनाकाल के कारण पहली बार नहरों के घाट की बजाए घरों पर ही यह पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। इसमें सूर्य को अघर्य भी घरों में दिया जाएगा। शुक्रवार शाम को डूबते हुए सूर्य और शनिवार अलसुबह उगते हुए सूर्य को अघर्य दिया जाएगा।

