आवागमन:टाउन में सब्जी मंडी में खोखे- रेहडियां होंगी व्यवस्थित, 25 लाख रुपए से सीसी रोड बनेगी

  • खोखो के बाहर भी सामान रख लेने से संकरी हो जाती है सड़क, पशुओं के कारण भी प्रभावित होता है आवागमन

टाउन में पुलिस थाना के पास सब्जी मंडी में यातायात व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के साथ ही इस रोड की सूरत बदली जाएगी। इसके तहत यहां लगने वाली सब्जी की रेहड़ियों और लकड़ी के खोखों को व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक करीब 25 लाख रुपए की लागत से राजीव चौक से टाउन थाना के आगे से होते हुए सब्जी मंडी तक सीसी रोड बनाई जाएगी। इसमें सड़क के किनारे पर इंटरलॉकिंग की जाएगी। वहीं यहां लगे सब्जी के खोखों को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए बाउंड्री लाइन तय की जाएगी। इसके लिए खोखों के आगे लोहे की पाइप लगा जगह निर्धारित की जाएगी ताकि यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारु हो सके।

अभी यह है समस्या
सब्जी मंडी में खोखो के बाहर भी सब्जी विक्रेता सड़क पर सामान रख लेते हैं। खोखे के आगे रेहड़ियां लगने और सामान रखे जाने से सड़क संकरी हो गई है। इससे थाना के आगे से बाजार की तरफ आवाजाही में लोगों को परेशानी होती है। वहीं यहां पशुओं का जमावड़ा रहता है। किसी तरह की घटना होने पर पुलिस की गाड़ी निकलने में भी समस्या रहती है। यह सड़क फिल्हाल खस्ता हालत में है जिसका सुधार होने से आमजन को राहत मिल सकेगी।

सभापति बोले: व्यवस्थित करेंगे हटाएंगे नहीं
सभापति गणेशराज बंसल का कहना है कि सब्जी मंडी में खोखे और रेहड़ियों को व्यवस्थित किया न कि हटाया जाएगा। सीसी रोड के निर्माण के लिए टेंडर लगाए हैं। जल्द ही काम शुरु कराया जाएगा।

खोखे-रेहड़ियां हटने के भय से विधायक से मिले लोग: खोखे और सब्जी की रेहड़ियां हटने के भय से लोग मंगलवार को विधायक चौ. विनोद कुमार से मिले। लोगों ने परिषद पर मनमानी का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि उनको हटाने की चेतावनी दी जा रही है। इस पर विधायक ने उनको आश्वस्त किया कि उनको व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा न कि हटाया जाएगा।

