धरना प्रदर्शन:एलआईसी के शाखा प्रबंधक पर मनमानी का आरोप, बीमा कर्मी और अभिकर्ता धरने पर

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

लाइफ इंश्योरेंस एजेंट फैडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया(लियाफी)के सदस्यों ने मंगलवार को जंक्शन स्थित भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम कार्यालय में धरना प्रदर्शन किया। संगठन अध्यक्ष मोहन सिंह साहू ने कहा कि स्थानीय शाखा प्रबंधक का व्यवहार एलआईसी की गरिमा के अनुकूल नहीं होने से अभिकर्ता परेशान है।

मनोज विनोचा ने कहा कि डेथ क्लेम आने पर अभिकर्ताओं को एफडी लाने, हेल्थ पॉलिसी लाने के लिए कहा जाता है और अभिकर्ताओं के ऑफिस अलाउंस हो या फेस्टिवल एडवांस अलाउंस हर कार्य में मनमानी करने की जा रही है। इसको लेकर पॉलिसी होल्डरों ने भी बीकानेर कार्यालय में शिकायत की है हाल ही में अधिकारी जांच करने के लिये आए है।

विनोचा ने कहा कि कोविड के दौर में लोग पहले से परेशान हैं। ऐसे में बेवजह अभिकर्ताओं और पॉलिसी होल्डर परेशान करना सही नहीं है। धरनार्थियों ने जोन व केंद्र के एलआईसी अधिकारियों से शाखा प्रबंधक का स्थानांतरण करने की मांग की है।

इस दौरान मोहन सिंह सहू, विजय बवेजा, रमेश बाघला, शीतलदास, मनोज विनोचा, राजेंद्र जाखड़, मोहनलाल डाल, उमेश वाट्स, मदन मंगलाव, संजय कौशिक, लाधुसिंह भाटी, भोलाराम, नारायण सिंह राठौड़, राकेश, संजीव गोयल, गणेश गिल्होत्रा धरने पर बैठे। इस संबंध में शाखा प्रबंधक से संपर्क का प्रयास किया तो उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पाया।

