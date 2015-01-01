पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदान केंद्र:प्रथम चरण चुनाव के लिए केंद्राें की सूची प्रकाशित

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के लिए जिले की दो पंचायत समितियों में होने जा रहे आम चुनाव के लिए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय की ओर से बुधवार को मतदान केंद्राें की सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया गया। आगामी 23 नवबंर को प्रथम चरण में जिले की नोहर व भादरा पंचायत समिति में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए कुल 517 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जाकिर हुसैन ने बताया कि नोहर पंचायत समिति में कुल 264 तथा भादरा पंचायत समिति में कुल 253 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए है। दोनों सूचियां संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को अवलोकन करने के लिए भिजवा दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें