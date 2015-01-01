पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस की अंतरकलह:मुकेश सहारण 9 मतों के अंतर से उपप्रमुख बने कांग्रेस को 19 वोट और भाजपा को 10 मत मिले

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस की अंतरकलह से भाजपा प्रत्याशी को दो वोट ज्यादा मिले

प्रमुख के बाद उप जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में भी कांग्रेस पार्टी की अंतरकलह उजागर हुई। शुक्रवार को हुए चुनाव में दो सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग करते हुए भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान किया। माकपा के दो सदस्यों सहित कांग्रेस के पास 21 डायरेक्टर थे, लेकिन उप प्रमुख पद के प्रत्याशी मुकेश सहारण को 19 मत ही मिले, जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी अलीशा को 8 की बजाए 10 वोट मिले।

जिला परिषद के 29 में से 8 जोन में ही भाजपा को जीत मिली थी। कांग्रेस की ओर से जोन 19 से विजयी हुए मुकेश सहारण को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया, जबकि भाजपा ने जोन 14 की सदस्य अलीशा को उपप्रमुख पद के लिए नामित किया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को पर्चा भरवाने के लिए एडवोकेट मोहम्मद मुश्ताक जोइया व गुरमीतसिंह चंदड़ा और भाजपा प्रत्याशी को नामांकन पत्र भरवाने के लिए एडवोकेट पवन श्रीवास्तव जिला परिषद लेकर पहुंचे।

भाजपा के 8 सदस्य एक साथ मतदान के लिए आए वहीं, कांग्रेस व माकपा के सदस्य तीन ग्रुपों में पहुंचे। कांग्रेस के 2 सदस्य 3 बजे ही पहुंच गए। इसके बाद कांग्रेस के 16 व माकपा के 2 सदस्य 3 बजकर 36 मिनट पर कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों के साथ मतदान के लिए आए। सबसे लास्ट में जोन एक की सदस्य मतदान के लिए पहुंची। मतदान के तुरंत बाद मतगणना कर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जाकिर हुसैन ने परिणाम घोषित कर दिया। विजयी उपप्रमुख को शपथ दिलाकर शपथ दिलाई गई।

ग्रामीणों को मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने पर रहेगा जोर, समान रूप से करवाएंगे विकास कार्य
नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रमुख मुकेश सहारण ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सड़क, बिजली व पेयजल की समस्याओं का समाधान करवाकर लोगों को मूलभूत सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। जिला प्रमुख के आदेश के अनुसार पूरे जिले में समान रूप से विकास कार्य करवाएंगे। उपप्रमुख मुकेश सहारण की पत्नी निवर्तमान बोर्ड में जिला परिषद की डायरेक्टर थी। इस बार वे स्वयं विजयी हुए और उपप्रमुख चुने गए। 10वीं तक शिक्षित मुकेश थालड़का के रहने वाले हैं। वे फोटो स्टूडियो का संचालन करते हैं।

