जागरुक:नप ने महिला कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के सहयोग से मास्क वितरित किए, लोगों को किया जागरुक

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
नगरपरिषद की ओर से बुधवार को कांग्रेस महिला विंग के सहयोग से शहर के मुख्य बाजार में मास्क वितरित कर लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए समझाइश की गई। आयुक्त पूजा शर्मा, मुख्य स्वच्छता निरीक्षक प्रेमलता पुरी व महिला कांग्रेस ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष वर्षा कर्मचंदानी ने महिला विंग की सदस्यों के साथ आमजन को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनने का आह्वान किया। मास्क पहनने और हाथ सेनिटाइजर करते हुए उचित दूरी बनाए रखने का संदेश दिया।

रावतसर| दैनिक भास्कर की “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है” मुहिम को मिला सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट का साथ, मुख्यमंत्री और राजस्थान फार्मेसी कौंसिल के अध्यक्ष डॉ. ईश मुंजाल के आह्वान पर कोरोना नियंत्रण में अभिन्न योगदान दे रहे चिकित्सा विभाग के फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर फार्मासिस्ट दैनिक भास्कर की जनचेतना मुहिम के साथ में खुलकर आगे आए हैं। पिछले 8 सालों से सरकार से शालीनता पूर्वक विभिन्न माध्यमों से प्रोमोशनल कैडर की मांग कर रहे सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट सामाजिक सरोकार में भी अभिन्न योगदान दे रहे हैं। “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है”हैशटैग के साथ राज्यभर के हजारों सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट 11 नवंबर को ट्विटर पर जनचेतना अभियान चलाया व साथ में सरकार को सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट के लंबित पड़े प्रोमोशनल कैडर के लिए भी ध्यान आकर्षित कराया।

