औचक निरीक्षण:अराइयांवाली में मेडिकल स्टोर से बिना बिल की नशीली गोलियां, गर्भपात की किट जब्त

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
ऑपरेशन प्रहार के तहत मंगलवार को टाउन पुलिस ने गांव अराईयांवाली रोही में मेडिकल स्टोर एवं किरयाना दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान गांव अराइयांवाली स्थित सुथार मेडिकल स्टोर पर बिना बिल की नशीली गोलियां और गर्भपात की एमटीपी किट बरामद हुई। सीआई रमेशचंद्र माचरा ने बताया कि डीसीओ गौरीशंकर के साथ पुलिस टीम ने मेडिकल स्टोर और परचून की दुकानों की जांच की।

अराइयांवाली स्थित सुथार मेडिकल स्टोर पर बिना बिल की ईटीजोलाम और टेपेंटाडॉल व अन्य घटक युक्त 653 टेबलेट एवं एमटीपी किट बरामद हुईं। इसका स्टॉक फ्रीज किया। गर्भपात में इस्तेमाल होने वाली एमटीपी किट जब्त की गई। इस संबंध में स्टोर संचालक जगरूप सिंह पुत्र देवीलाल सुथार निवासी जवाहर कॉलोनी टाउन और रजिस्टर्ड फार्मासिस्ट मुकेश कुमार पुत्र ज्ञानचंद बंसल निवासी गली नंबर 8 नई आबादी टाउन के खिलाफ बिना बिल दवाएं बेचने पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

इधर, केमिस्टों का विरोध, बोले- परेशान कर रही पुलिस
जिला केमिस्ट एसो. के पदाधिकारियों ने मेडिकल स्टोर्स पर की जा रही कार्रवाई पर एतराज जताते हुए एएसपी जस्साराम बोस और कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंप पुलिस पर केमिस्टों को परेशान करने का आरोप लगाया। संरक्षक खजानचंद सिंधी, सचिव महेंद्र कासनिया, पप्पू गोयल आदि केमिस्टों की ओर से सौंपे ज्ञापन में बताया कि नियमों की पालना कर संचालित मेडिकल स्टोर के संचालन में पुलिस बिना किसी अधिकार के औचक निरीक्षण कर बाधा उत्पन्न कर रही है। इससे केमिस्टों की साख खराब हो रही है, वहीं व्यवसाय प्रभावित हो रहा है। यदि कोई केमिस्ट नियमों की अवहेलना करता है तो एसो. किसी भी प्रकार का कोई ऐतराज नहीं करती, बल्कि विभाग का सहयोग करती है।

सोशल मीडिया पर गर्माया मुद्दा, पुलिस ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

केमिस्ट एसो. की ओर से पुलिस की ओर से परेशान किए जाने के विरोध में ज्ञापन देने के बाद यह मामला सोशल मीडिया में गर्माया रहा। वाट्सएप ग्रुप में केमिस्टों ने यूनियन पर ही सवाल उठा दिए। केमिस्ट उज्जवल शर्मा ने कहा कि अगर पुलिस नशा बेचने वाले केमिस्टों पर कार्रवाई कर रही है, तो इसमें गलत क्या है। वहीं सुनील अग्रवाल ने लैटर हैड पर एसो. अध्यक्ष का नाम नहीं होने का मुद्दा उठाया।

इस पर पुलिस सोशल मीडिया प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी चंद्रभान धुंआ ने सोशल मीडिया पर जवाब दिया कि किसी भी केमिस्ट को अनावश्यक परेशान नहीं किया जा रहा। मेडिकल स्टोर पर बिना बिल अनियमित भंडारण और संधारण पर ड्रग विभाग के साथ ही कार्रवाई की जा रही है। किसी केमिस्ट के खिलाफ कोई गलत कार्रवाई की गई है तो वह शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकता है। जांच करा उचित विधिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

