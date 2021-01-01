पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:9 दिनों से एक भी नया कोरोना रोगी नहीं, आइसोलेशन वार्ड के बैड खाली, जिले में अब महज 3 एक्टिव मरीज

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • पीलीबंगा, डबलीराठान और रावतसर में एक-एक एक्टिव केस, यह रिकवर होते ही जिला हो जाएगा कोरोना मुक्त

जिले के नागरिकों के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि हमारा जिला कोरोना मुक्त होने के लिए अग्रसर है। पीलीबंगा, डबलीराठान और रावतसर में एक-एक एक्टिव रोगियों के रिकवर होते ही जिला पूरी तरह से कोरोना मुक्त हो जाएगा। पीलीबंगा और रावतसर को छोड़ जिले के अन्य ब्लॉक कोरोना मुक्त हो गए हैं।

हनुमानगढ़, नोहर, भादरा, टिब्बी और संगरिया ब्लॉक में एक भी कोरोना रोगी एक्टिव नहीं है। खास बात है कि जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भी अब एक भी कोरोना रोगी भर्ती नहीं है जबकि पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड में महज एक रोगी भर्ती है। वहीं नए कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या अब सिमट कर शून्य पर अटक गई है।

मंगलवार को लगातार नौवें दिन आरटीपीसीआर लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट में एक भी नया रोगी नहीं मिला। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक गत 25 जनवरी के बाद से जिले में एक भी नया रोगी नहीं मिला है।

यह स्थिति तब है जबकि कोरोना सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले रैंडम सैंपलिंग में भी कोरोना पॉजीटिव आ रहे थे, लेकिन वहां भी संख्या शून्य हो गई है। ऐसे में यह जिले में कोरोना को हराने का अच्छा संकेत हैं।

जिले में 28 जनवरी के बाद नहीं हुई एक भी कोरोना संक्रमित रोगी की मौत

जिले में गत 28 जनवरी को पीलीबंगा क्षेत्र की एक महिला कोरोना रोगी की सिरसा में मौत के बाद एक भी कोरोना रोगी की मौत नहीं हुई। इससे पहले जिला अस्पताल में 15 जनवरी को एक रोगी की मौत हुई थी। रोगियों की संख्या शून्य पर आने से ऑक्सीजन की डिमांड भी कम हो गई है।

नवंबर और दिसंबर माह में हालत यह थी कि रोजाना 25 से 30 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत हो रही थी। ऐसे में जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में सेवारत स्टाफ को भी राहत मिली है। यहां बता दें कि अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 47 रोगियों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में अभी तक रोजाना 650 से 750 लोगों की रोजाना सैंपलिंग हो रही है।

8 फरवरी से कक्षा 6वीं से 8वीं तक के स्कूल खुलने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ेगी। इसके मद्देनजर अस्पताल की आरटीपीसीआर लैब की ओर से तैयारी कर ली गई है।

दरअसल, अब बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे लोग अपनी कोरोना जांच करवा रहे हैं, जिन्हें कोई सिमटम नहीं है। किसी को कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए तो किसी को नौकरी पर जाने से पहले कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लेनी होती है। शहरी क्षेत्र में ऐसी जांचों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।
जिले में अब तक लिए जा चुके 82542 सैंपल, 2976 पॉजिटिव में 2961 हुए ठीक : यहां बता दें कि जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 82542 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इसमें 2976 पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं जिसमें 2961 ठीक हो गए। जिले में पहले दो पॉजिटिव रोगी टाउन के रुप नगर में 11 अप्रैल को मिले थे।

इन तीन प्रयासों से दी कोरोना को मात

1. मास्क: मास्क पहनने के प्रति आमजन को जागरुक किया गया। इसके लिए जागरुकता रैली निकाली गई वहीं मास्क भी वितरित किए गए।
2. सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग: सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना की गई। इस बीच सामाजिक आयोजनों और भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर लोगों ने दूरी बनाते हुए पालना की।

3. जागरुकता अभियान: प्रशासन की ओर से समय-समय पर जागरुकता कार्यक्रम हुए। इसमें लोगों को कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए प्रेरित किया। वहीं बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अवहेलना करने वालों के चालान कर जुर्माना वसूला गया।

पीएमओ डॉ. दीपक सैनी...आइसोलेशन वार्ड में एक भी रोगी भर्ती नहीं, नए रोगियों की संख्या भी शून्य

जिला अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. दीपक मित्र सैनी का कहना है कि कोरोना के नए रोगियों की संख्या शून्य पर आ गई है। वहीं आइसोलेशन वार्ड में एक भी रोगी भर्ती नहीं है। कोरोना मुक्त जिला की दृष्टि से यह राहत की बात है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. नवनीत शर्मा..जिला जल्द होगा कोरोना से मुक्त, अब महज तीन एक्टिव रोगी

सीएमएचओ डॉ. नवनीत शर्मा का कहना है कि जिले में अब महज 3 एक्टिव रोगी रह गए हैं। एक्टिव रोगियों की संख्या में कमी के साथ पिछले 9 दिनों से नया रोगी भी नहीं मिला है। इस तरह से जल्द ही जिला पूरी तरह से कोरोना मुक्त हो इसके लिए प्रयासरत हैं।

