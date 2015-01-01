पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:अब नेशनल पोर्टल पर कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन ठगी की शिकायत साइबर एक्सपर्ट और वॉलंटियर्स करेंगे जांच एजेंसियों की मदद

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गृह मंत्रालय के राष्ट्रीय पोर्टल cybercrime.gov.in पर कोई भी दे सकता है साइबर क्राइम की सूचना

हम जितनी तेजी से ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग और शॉपिंग की तरफ आकर्षित हो रहे हैं, उतनी ही तेजी से बढ़ते इस डिजिटल लेनदेन के साथ ही ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन में ठगी की घटनाएं भी बढ़ रही हैं। ठगों के नित नए तरीके पुलिस और जांच एजेंसियों के लिए चुनौती बन रहे हैं। इसी से निपटने के लिए अब गृह मंत्रालय वॉलंटियर्स यानी स्वयंसेवकों का सहारा लेगा। ये वॉलंटियर्स ऐसे होंगे जो किसी भी तरह से जांच एजेंसियों की मदद कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए मंत्रालय ने इसके लिए अपने साइबर क्राइम पोर्टल cybercrime.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरु कर दिए हैं। तीन श्रेणियां में लोग या संस्थाएं इसके जरिए साइबर क्राइम रोकने में सरकार की मदद कर सकेंगी।

जानिए क्या है साइबर क्राइम पोर्टल जहां पर आप सूचना दे सकते है
गृह मंत्रालय ने अगस्त 2019 में साइबर क्राइम की रिपोर्टिंग के लिए अलग से फ्रेमवर्क तैयार किया था। इसी के तहत cybercrime.gov.in नाम से राष्ट्रीय पोर्टल शुरू किया गया था। जहां कोई भी साइबर क्राइम के बारे में सूचना दे सकता था। अब इसमें वॉलंटियर्स को जोड़ने का कदम उठाया गया है। अमरीका सहित दुनिया के ज्यादातर देशों में प्राइवेट एजेंट्स के रूप में यह तरीका पहले से लागू है। अब ये व्यवस्था भारत में लागू की जा रही है।

इन तीन श्रेणियों के साइबर स्वयंसेवक इस पर जुड़ सकते हैं

गैर कानूनी कंटेंट की जानकारी देने वाले वालेंटियर्स : इस श्रेणी के लिए आपको कोई पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन नहीं करवाना होगा। सीधे सरकार के नेशनल पोर्टल से जुड़कर आप काम कर सकते हैं। इसमें इंटरनेट की दुनिया में किसी भी वेबसाइट या सोशल मीडिया पर कोई भी ऐसी जानकारी देखें, जिससे जनता या देश के लिए खतरा या खतरनाक हालात पैदा हो सकते हैं, आप उसकी सूचना सीधे सरकार तक पहुंचा सकते हैं।

जागरुकता बढ़ाने वाले : इस दूसरी श्रेणी में आप सरकार द्वारा साइबर अपराधों को लेकर की जा रही जागरूकता में सहभागी बन सकते हैं। इसमें आपका विधिवत पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन करवाया जाएगा। एक नोडल अधिकारी के साथ आप साइबर क्राइम को लेकर काम कर पाएंगे।

साइबर एक्सपर्ट : इस तीसरी श्रेणी में नेशनल इनवेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी, पुलिस, साइबर सेल और अन्य बड़ी जांच एजेंसी के साथ बतौर साइबर एक्सपर्ट के रूप में जुड़कर काम कर सकेंगे। इसमें संबंधित जांच एजेंसी को तकनीकी सहायता दे सकेंगे।

थाने जाने की जरूरत नहीं, पोर्टल पर करें शिकायत दर्ज...किसी के साथ अगर साइबर अपराध होता है तो उसकी शिकायत करने के लिए पुलिस थानों के चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं। कोई भी पीड़ित घर बैठे अपने मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर से अपनी शिकायत ऑनलाइन दर्ज करा सकता है। वेबसाइट पर साइबर अपराध, ठगी, चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी और रेप जैसी घटनाओं की शिकायत दी जा सकती है।

ठगी की ऐसे कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन शिकायत

  • ब्राउजर में cybercrime.gov.in लिखकर वेबसाइट खोलें।
  • पेज खुलने पर Report anonymously पर क्लिक करें।
  • कैटेगरी ऑफ क्राइम को सिलेक्ट करें। इसमें सस्पेक्ट (जिस पर संदेह) के नाम, घटना की डिटेल, सस्पेक्ट के खिलाफ सबूत अपलोड करें।
  • पूरी जानकारी डालने के बाद शिकायत सबमिट कर दें।
  • वेबसाइट पर शिकायत का आपको एक नंबर मिलेगा। इसे आप रिपोर्ट एंड ट्रैक टैब पर डालकर शिकायत की अपडेट ले सकते हैं।
  • वेबसाइट पर पहचान जारी किए बगैर भी शिकायत की जा सकती है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: साइबर क्राइम से बचने का एकमात्र उपाय है जागरुकता: प्रमोद कुमार

कोविड-19 के चलते फिजिकल लेन-देन 50% तक घट गया है। इसकी जगह ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन ने ले ली है। लोग ऑनलाइन पेमेंट्स एप का सहारा ले रहे हैं लेकिन ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले साइबर अपराधी भी अब ज्यादा सक्रिय हैं। ऐसे में साइबर क्राइम के बारे में जागरुकता से बचा जा सकते हैं। बहुत सी वेबसाइट ऑनलाइन गेमिंग, शॉपिंग या फ्री डाउनलोड का लालच देती है। इसलिए इनमें बैंक डिटेल्स नहीं डालनी चाहिए। लुभावने मैसेज व प्रमोशनल लिंक पर डाइरेक्ट क्लिक करने से बचें। इन लिंक्स के जरिए उपभोक्ता के एकाउंट नंबर और पासवर्ड हैक कर लिए जाते हैं।
प्रमोद कुमार, सीईओ वेबू एवं साइबर एक्सपर्ट।

लोगों को शिकायत करने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए, दूसरों को भी ठगी से बचाए: एसपी
साइबर क्राइम की वारदातों को रोकने के लिए जिला पुलिस भी अपने स्तर पर लोगों को जागरुक करती आई है। लोगों को अपने साथ हुए साइबर क्राइम की शिकायत करने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए ताकि लोग खुद के साथ साथ दूसरों को भी साइबर खतरों से बचा सकें।
राशि डोगरा, एसपी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें