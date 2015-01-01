पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट घोषणा:अब राजकीय एनएम कॉलेज के 4 हजार से अधिक विद्यार्थी जैविक खेती, आईटी व डाटा एंट्री के गुर सीखेंगे

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • टाउन के राजकीय एनएम कॉलेज में दिसंबर से 3 नए कोर्स शुरू होंगे, राज्य सरकार के बजट घोषणा 2020-21 के तहत प्रदेश के 50 कॉलेजों का चयन किया

टाउन स्थित राजकीय एनएम कॉलेज में दिसंबर से 3 नए कोर्स शुरू होने जा रहे है। ये कोर्स पारंपरिक नहीं होकर रोजगारमुखी होंगे जिनसे कॉलेज में अध्ययनरत 4 हजार से अधिक विद्यार्थियों को फायदा मिलेगा। दरअसल, कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्तालय की ओर से राज्य सरकार के बजट घोषणा 2020-21 के तहत प्रदेश के 50 कॉलेजों का चयन किया है। इनमें हमारे जिले के एकमात्र राजकीय नेहरु मेमोरियल कॉलेज का चयन हुआ है। ऐसे में तीन नए कोर्स जैविक खेती, आईटी व डाटा एंट्री जोड़े गए हैं। आयुक्तालय की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार कॉलेज में ये पाठ्यक्रम कौशल विकास प्रकोष्ठ के माध्यम से करवाए जाएंगे।

यह फायदा सिर्फ कॉलेज के नियमित विद्यार्थियों को ही मिलेगा क्योंकि स्वयंपाठी को इसकी अनुमति नहीं है। ख़ास बात यह है कि टाउन राजकीय कॉलेज प्रदेश के 50 कॉलेज में शुमार है, जहां नए तरह के कोर्स शुरू होने जा रहे हैं। प्रबंधन से मिली जानकारी अनुसार प्रथम चरण में रोजागारोन्मुखी कौशल विकास के लिए कौशल विकास पाठ्यक्रम इसी दिसंबर से शुरू होंगे और इसके लिए महत्वपूर्ण पाठ्यक्रम भी आवंटित कर दिए गए हैं। इन पाठ्यक्रम की अवधि न्यूनतम 2 महीने होगी और इन पाठ्यक्रमों को दिसंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह तक शुरू करके फरवरी 2021 के मध्य तक समाप्त करवाया जाएगा।

ऑनलाइन संचालित होंगे सभी पाठ्यक्रम, प्रदेश सरकार की अनुमति पर ऑफलाइन होंगे

इन पाठ्यक्रमों को वर्तमान परिस्थिति में ऑनलाइन संचालित किया जाएगा। लेकिन, कोरोना महामारी की स्थितियां सामान्य होने और प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा अनुमति से ऑफलाइन संचालित किए जाएंगे। पाठ्यक्रम में पंजीकरण, पाठ्यक्रम संचालन, मूल्यांकन प्रमाण पत्र जारी करना कॉलेज स्तर पर किया जाएगा। पूरी प्रक्रिया कॉलेज में गठित नवाचार एवं कौशल विकास प्रभारी या समिति के माध्यम से कराई जाएगी। इन पाठ्यक्रमों को निशुल्क आयोजित करवाया जाएगा। इसकी व्यवस्था प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त संस्थाओं या व्यक्तियों से निशुल्क सहयोग के आधार पर अथवा महाविद्यालय स्तर पर करवाया जाएगा। लेकिन जरूरी होने पर प्रशिक्षणार्थियों से छोटी राशि योगदान के रूप में ली जा सकती है।

नियमित विद्यार्थी नए कोर्स के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं- प्राचार्य
यह कोर्स पूरी तरह से रोजगारमुखी होंगे जिनसे विद्यार्थियों को फायदा होगा। जिले में सरकारी कॉलेज के जो भी नियमित विद्यार्थी इन पाठयक्रमों में प्रवेश लेना चाहते है वे रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। इन कोर्स के सफल संचालन के लिए समिति का गठन कर प्रभारी नियुक्त कर दिया जाएगा।
डॉ. एनएस भांभू, प्राचार्य, राजकीय एनएम कॉलेज।

