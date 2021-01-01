पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:किसान संघर्ष समिति के साथ जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी आज करेंगे वार्ता, मुद्दों पर करेंगे चर्चा

हनुमानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
किसान संघर्ष समिति भगवान हैड के सदस्यों के साथ शनिवार को जल संसाधन वृत नोहर के एक्सईएन वार्ता करेंगे। एसई महेंद्र सिंह कुलहरि ने बताया कि किसान संघर्ष समिति द्वारा विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर धरना दिया जा रहा है। 28 जनवरी को एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर 5 फरवरी को रावतसर-नोहर रोड पर चक्काजाम की चेतावनी दी गई।

एसई ने बताया कि इस संदर्भ में किसान संघर्ष समिति भगवान हैड को पत्र लिखकर अवगत करवाया गया है कि सिंचाई के लिए नोहर-भादरा क्षेत्र में 1251 क्यूसेक पानी का नहरी तंत्र विकसित किया गया है। हरियाणा ने लगभग 300 क्यूसेक पानी (100 क्यूसेक नोहर फीडर एवं 200 क्यूसेक सिद्धमुख फीडर) देने से मना कर रखा है।

यह प्रकरण सुप्रीम कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। वर्तमान में सीपी-4 एवं सीपी-5 पर नोहर भादरा क्षेत्र के लिए अधिकतम हिस्सा 951 क्यूसेक है। बांधों के वर्तमान भराव लेवल के मद्देनजर बीबीएमबी द्वारा गत तीन माह से 951 की बजाय 500 क्यूसेक तय कर रखा है। अत: सीपी-4 पर 122 क्यूसेक पानी का हिस्सा बनता है। गत कई माह से 150 से 170 क्यूसेक के बीच पानी उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में मांग के अनुरूप 332 क्यूसेक पानी उपलब्ध करवाया जाना असंभव है।

स्काडा सिस्टम बीबीएमबी द्वारा लगाया जाता है। नोहर-भादरा सिंचाई प्रणाली पर स्काडा के स्थान पर बीबीएमबी द्वारा एसडीआर (स्टेज डिस्चार्ज रिकॉर्डर) लगवाया जा रहा है। एसडीआर शीघ्र शुरू करने के लिए बीबीएमबी से कई बार मुख्य अभियंता उत्तर के स्तर पर मांग की जा चुकी है। किसानों से शनिवार को एक्सईएन के साथ सकारात्मक वार्ता करने की अपील की गई है।

