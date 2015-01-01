पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ऑपरेशन प्रहार; जंक्शन में 2500 नशीली टेबलेट और 13 शीशियों सहित एक जना गिरफ्तार, 2 दिन का रिमांड, डीएसटी टीम ने की कड़ी पूछताछ

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
जंक्शन में पुलिस ने नशे के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे ऑपरेशन प्रहार अभियान के तहत शनिवार देर रात को कार्रवाई करते हुए नशीली दवाओं के जखीरे सहित एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी गांव रोडांवाली का रहने वाला है। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया। सीआई नरेश गेरा ने बताया कि अभियान के तहत अवैध मादक पदार्थों के धंधे में लिप्त लोगों पर निगरानी रखी जा रही है।

इसके तहत थाना स्तर पर गठित टीम के साथ ही मुखबिरों को सक्रिय किया गया। इस बीच सूचना मिलने पर शनिवार देर रात को पुलिस टीम ने डीएसटी टीम के सहयोग से सफलता हासिल करते हुए नशीली दवा सप्लायर आबिद उर्फ सलीम(24) पुत्र उर्फ आदिल पुत्र रसीद अहमद निवासी वार्ड 14 रोडांवाली को 13 शीशी नशीली दवा एवं 2500 नशीली टेबलेट्स सहित गिरफ्तार किया।

इस संबंध में एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर जांच टाउन सीआई रमेशचंद्र माचरा को सौंपी गई। कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम में एसआई शैलेशचंद, एएसआई शंभुदयाल, हैड कांस्टेबल पुरूषोतम, कांस्टेबल नायब सिंह, सेठुराम, चालक सत्यनारायण शामिल थे। इस कार्रवाई में डीएसटी टीम प्रभारी एसआई राजाराम लेघा और उनकी टीम की विशेष भूमिका रही। इस बीच एसपी के निर्देश पर रविवार को डीएसटी टीम ने टाउन थाना जाकर आरोपी से पूछताछ भी की। जांच अधिकारी सीआई रमेशचंद्र माचरा ने बताया कि आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश कर दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

