कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों की याचिका पर हाइकोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला:पंचायत समितियों में मनरेगा योजना के तहत कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों को सीधे संविदा पर नियुक्ति देने के आदेश

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर में हनुमानगढ़ की विभिन्न पंचायत समितियों में मनरेगा योजना के अंतर्गत कार्यरत कंप्यूटर व डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटरों को सीधे संविदा पर लिए जाने के आदेश पारित किए हैं। पीलीबंगा पंचायत समिति में कार्यरत रेशम सिंह व अन्य, टिब्बी पंचायत समिति में कार्य मोहम्मद गफ्फार, नोहर पंचायत समिति में कार्यरत सुभाषचंद्र तथा 36 अन्य, भादरा पंचायत समिति में कार्यरत साहबराम तथा 46 अन्य कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों व डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटरों ने अधिवक्ता जितेंद्र सिंह भलेरिया के मार्फत उच्च न्यायालय में अलग-अलग रिट याचिकाएं दायर की थी।

याचिकाकर्ताओं का तर्क था कि वित्त विभाग के परिपत्र 27 जून 2014 द्वारा राज्य में संचालित सभी केंद्र प्रायोजित योजनाओं में सीधे संविदा पर कार्मिक लेने का प्रावधान किया जा चुका है। उक्त परिपत्र की पालना में अन्य जिला परिषद जैसे बांसवाड़ा में मनरेगा योजना में भी प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी के जरिए कार्यरत संविदा कर्मियों को सीधे अनुबंध पर किया जा चुका है।

निर्मल भारत अभियान में भी परिपत्र की पालना में हनुमानगढ़ जिला परिषद में ही प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी में कार्यरत संविदा कर्मियों को सीधा अनुबंध पर लिया जा चुका है। उक्त याचिकाओं की सुनवाई करते हुए माननीय न्यायालय ने जिला परिषद हनुमानगढ़ तथा संबंधित अधिकारियों को आदेश जारी करते हुए प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी से हटाकर सीधे संविदा पर लेने का आदेश दिया। उक्त आदेश के तहत याचिकाकर्ताओं को एक विस्तृत प्रतिवेदन जिला परिषद हनुमानगढ़ व राज्य सरकार को प्रेषित करने के भी निर्देश जारी किए।

