वारदात:बाइक सवार 4 युवक में से 2 जबरदस्ती ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर चढ़े, चालक से 24 हजार नकदी, मोबाइल लूट कर ले गए

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • भटिंडा से गोलूवाला वापस लौट रहा था चालक, जंक्शन में बाइपास पर हुई वारदात

जंक्शन में संगरिया बाइपास रोड पर नई सब्जी मंडी के पास बाइक सवार दो जने एक ट्रेक्टर ट्राली चालक से 24 हजार रुपए नकदी व मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए। सोमवार दोपहर को हुई इस वारदात के मामले में देर रात्रि को पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर अज्ञात लुटेरों की तलाश कर रही है। इसके लिए बाइपास पर सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगाला जा रहा है। वार्ड 9 गोलूवाला निवादान के रहने वाले जीतराम पुत्र रामेश्वरलाल जाट ने पुलिस

को बताया कि 9 नवंबर की दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे वह भटिंडा में सामान छोड़कर अपनी ट्रेक्टर ट्राली से वापस गोलूवाला जा रहा था। इस दौरान रास्ते में बाइपास संगरिया रोड पर नई होलसेल सब्जी मंडी के पास सामने से आ रहे वाहन को देख ट्रेक्टर की गति धीमी की तो पीछे से दो बाइक पर सवार चार अज्ञात जने आए और उसमें से दो जबरदस्ती ट्रेक्टर पर चढ़ गए। उसका ट्रेक्टर रुकवाकर हाथापाई की और डरा-धमकाकर 24 हजार रुपए नकदी व मोबाइल छीनकर ले गए। मामले की जांच सुरेशिया चौकी प्रभारी एसआई बिशन सहाय को सौंपी गई है।

